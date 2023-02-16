NEWBURYPORT — Local school kids will be headed off for February vacation next week and Newburyport Youth Services has plenty of programs to keep them busy and their parents less stressed.
NYS will be offering a pair of programs in concert with Seacoast Technology at the Francis T Bresnahan Elementary School.
A Lego Robotics course will also be offered from first- to sixth-graders, and a video game programming class will be offered for third- to sixth-graders.
A Safe Sitter babysitting course will also be offered for middle school-aged kids at the Bresnahan School.
NYS director Andrea Egmont said the Safe Sitter babysitting course includes an overview of choking and CPR.
"Although it doesn't offer a certificate in CPR training, the course goes over the basics. So, the kids cover everything from behavior management, to how to handle emergencies, to what questions to ask and how to set your babysitting rates, which is up there these days," she said.
A Minds in Motion robotics class will also be offered at the Bresnahan School next week, that NYS Associate Recreation and Enrichment Director Joe Pauline said "is pretty cool."
"You go on and sign up and you are good to go," Pauline said.
Open slots still remain in all four programs and interested families can go to the NYS website to sign up at: newburyportma.myrec.com/info/default.aspx.
Pauline also said he is dedicated to getting local kids out and enjoying fun activities during their February break.
"We don't want them sitting at home, in front of the TV, or on their phones," he said.
A number of field trips will also be offered for kids in sixth grade and up next week, including a trip to the Museum of Science on Tuesday.
A bowling/laser tag excursion will take place on Wednesday and a Boda Borg escape room adventure will take place on Thursday.
Associate Director of Youth Programming Lee Gordon said registration for the trips has already closed online, but a few spots remain and interested families can call 978-465-4434.
"It's going to be a blast. We're going to have a lot of fun," he said.
