NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Youth Services is resuming several affinity groups for youths, caregivers and families this spring.
NAGLY North, a satellite program of North Shore Alliance for LBGTQ+ Youth in Salem, hosts its first affinity group meeting of the year Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Youth Services Rec Center at 40 Milk St.
NAGLY North is a regional initiative open to LGBTQ+ youths and allies in grades 7-12 from northern Essex County. The first meeting will be a campfire huddle outside, complete with s’mores and time to socialize and meet new friends.
Andrea Egmont, director of Youth Services, said in a press release that the organization is excited to host a regional branch of NAGLY.
"NAGLY has an amazing reputation of providing support to young people and we were thrilled when they agreed to partner with us to make that support more accessible to young people in our area," she said.
Affinity groups are created to meet a particular identity development need and provide a safe place where people can explore how their own identity shapes their experiences, as well as affirm their belonging to a distinct subgroup within the community.
These groups can be an important tool for reducing the sense of isolation along with helping people feel more visible, confident and included, according to Tina Los, director of the Essex County Asset Builders Network.
"Research has shown that a sense of belonging can be a protective factor for youth," Los said. "Especially during quarantine, there is an increased concern for youth who are isolated from peers, family and the greater community. These groups will hopefully provide that sense of community through the pandemic and beyond."
A affinity group that has continued to be run virtually throughout the pandemic is Grandparents Raising Grandchildren. Licensed social worker and facilitator Kathleen Shaw has continued to lead the group online.
Youth Services will continue to offer more opportunities for youths and families to talk about their shared experiences.
These groups include Young People of Color, which will provide a fun, supportive environment to youths in grades 7 to 12 who identify as a person of color and will provide a safe space for youths to explore what it is like to be a person of color living in a predominantly white community.
YPOC Kids begins later this spring and will be a drop-off playgroup for children in grades 3 to 6.
To help families, NYS has partnered with Multicultural Families of the North Shore, a group that provides a community for multicultural families which includes racially and ethnically diverse families, rainbow families and families with different structures, such as single parents and adoptive families.
This gives families an opportunity to spend time with other families who look like them and have things in common.
Multicultural Families, which is open to families in Greater Newburyport, will also begin later this spring with monthly Saturday get-togethers.
Youth Services is creating affinity groups that address the need for support for parents of neurodiverse children; a play group for siblings of children with special needs; and a children’s grief and loss support group.
Anyone interested in joining any of these groups or who needs more information should fill out an interest form at https://forms.gle/6kkBBNR88JN4fBoe7 or contact Youth Services Support Coordinator Trish Boateng at tboateng@cityofnewburyport.com or 978-572-6189.
