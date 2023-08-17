NEWBURYPORT — Four youths are suspected of breaking into the former Brown School on Friday and damaging materials intended for a Newburyport Youth Services program, according to local police.
Newburyport police Lt. Matt Simons said police responded to an alarm at 4:45 p.m. on Friday but by the time officers arrived, four juveniles, two boys and two girls, had taken off.
Simons said it appears they got into the building through a window that had been boarded up after being broken.
While inside, the juveniles grabbed materials and supplies for a NYS program and threw them around the school’s gymnasium.
As a result, NYS officials decided to relocate the program to a different spot.
“We’re definitely looking into it,” Simons said, adding that School Resource Officer Kyle McElroy is investigating.
City Marshal Mark Murray stated that in addition to last week’s break-in, his department has responded to seven alarms at the former Brown School so far in 2023.
Mayor Sean Reardon’s chief of staff, Andrew Levine, noted in an email sent to city councilors on Wednesday that the building has been secured and the back door is boarded up.
“NYS and DPS Facilities are the only ones with access to the building. We are looking for additional ways to secure the building and police have been quick to respond to alarms. This is the first time any materials or property has been damaged, as the building is largely empty,” Levine said, referring to the Department of Public Services.
He said the city recently received a quote to install cameras at the school and will be doing so in the coming weeks.
NYS Director Andrea Egmont spoke about what she would like to see done about the culprits.
“I think it’s important to note that NYS cares about why kids might be breaking in or not have something else to do. My staff, one of their concerns is who are these kids and is there a way we can reach out to them? It isn’t a matter of wanting to necessarily punish people,” Egmont said. “These are kids that we wish we could get engaged in programs.”
Egmont said the materials scattered around the gym were for its craft trends program.
“They do like cool of Etsy-type crafts and activities,” Egmont said, adding that the program was moved to City Hall’s auditorium.
She said she hopes the break-in will not be blown out of proportion.
“I think that young people are familiar with the building. They obviously haven’t had access to it in nearly two years now and as long as the Brown School has been there, young people have climbed up on the roof so that there’s nothing new,” Egmont said.
She also said the break-in is another example of the stress and risk of NYS not having a permanent home. The city is hoping to move NYS to an empty building off Low Street it recently purchased.
“I think that one of the challenges that I don’t necessarily know that the community is aware of is how hard it is to do without having dedicated space. Every program is a matter of transporting materials to and from a program, and that is time consuming and it creates other challenges when you just don’t have stuff in one place with programs,” Egmont said.
Daily News editor Dave Rogers contributed to this report.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport.
