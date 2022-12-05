NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Youth Services Family to Family holiday program is off to a great start this year, thanks to a $5,000 donation.
The Friends of Newburyport Youth Services recently received the anonymous donation and is looking to match it by Dec. 24, according to NYS Director Andrea Egmont, who added that its fundraising campaign related to the program began Thursday and raised $1,290 in 24 hours.
The Family to Family holiday program is a partnership between Egmont’s department, YWCA Greater Newburyport and other social service agencies that match up 481 volunteer “elves” who fulfill the holiday wishes of a local family.
“We reach out to families who are struggling financially during the holidays and have them complete a wish list, Egmont said. “It’s a very special program, unlike a lot of gift programs where you’re just buying a random gift for a 12-year-old girl or 6-year-old boy with no information. Here, you get a wish list with a need for each member of the family.
“The idea behind this has always been around dignity and joy and we want the families who are giving to feel like they get to know the family that’s receiving and see how similar they all are,” she added.
The program is preparing to serve 415 families with 752 children from Amesbury, Salisbury, Newbury, West, Newbury, Newburyport and Rowley.
Many holiday gift programs require recipients to be low income but Egmont said NYS is seeing more and more families in need of help these days.
“Some of them are very hardworking families who are scraping to get by, especially this year with inflation. We also have a lot more families who are combining in residences because of housing issues. There are a lot of people who are living together with family members, so family sizes have grown significantly in the program as well,” she said.
The Family to Family holiday program also collects and delivers over 400 stockings to elderly residents but is trying to focus on children’s needs this year since there aren’t enough elves to cover all of the adults.
“You get to learn what the child is interested in and what the family does for fun. And then they give us a list of wishes and needs and we ask the elves to fulfill at least one wish and one need,” Egmont said. “If we have a larger family, two elves might get matched together to meet those needs. Then, we have some ‘special elves’ who help fund big-ticket items, like eyeglasses and we have had a lot of requests for people who needed mattresses or beds.”
NYS has also prioritized Chromebook laptop computers for any student, including those in college, and is also on the lookout for bicycles.
“Bicycles for families are healthy activities, but they are also transportation for a lot of people, especially teens who are looking for jobs and might not have a car,” Egmont said.
Egmont added that NYS is also accepting gift cards to help make spirits bright this holiday season.
“We’re looking for gift cards for groceries and activities for families to go out and do, as well as maybe eating out on special occasions. And those can be dropped off at the Youth Services office at City Hall,” she said.
“That’s amazing. People are so incredibly generous,” Egmont said.
Alex Wilkinson, who has been a Family to Family elf for the past four years, said the program gives people a “really concrete way to help.”
“You get a really good idea of what is expected, so you are never biting off more than you can chew. I always try to do one or two kids and then some adults, depending on the year I am having,” she said.
Wilkinson has also been able to see some of the families she has helped pick up their gifts and said it is a wonderful moment.
“It reminds you of why you do all of this. You can really get bogged down in the holiday season, then to be able to slow down and see what you able to do for someone else is a really good feeling,” she said. “People are overwhelmed with need right now, so it is really nice to know you can help to take that one worry off of a family’s shoulders.”
For more information on the Family to Family program, visit friendsofnys.org/donations/family-to-family-holiday-program-2020-2-2/.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
