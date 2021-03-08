NEWBURYPORT – Newburyport Youth Services has released its online 2021 Spring and Summer Activity Guide for residents and surrounding towns. This season, there will be no hard copy mailed to families.
Spring program registration is open for residents and non-residents. Summer registration for residents begins online at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10. While in-person registration will be limited, NYS will be available over the phone to help. The online registration is available by visiting www.newburyportyouthservices.com and clicking on “Online registration.” This is a new system, so people should log in to make sure their accounts are updated before Wednesday morning.
Non-residents should note that there is an additional $10 fee per program. Program deadlines are set for a week before the program starts, but if space is available late registrations will be accepted with a $15 late fee.
After a limited offering last summer due to the pandemic, Youth Services is bringing back many favorite summer programs, such as Little Aces, Clipper Kids/Crew, cooking, art and more. There are programs available for youth ages 3+, as well as family events and several spring programs starting in April. All programs will follow COVID-precautions and state guidelines.
NYS is committed to making programs accessible to all. If anyone has a medical or developmental need or needs financial assistance, NYS can help.
NYS is looking to fill the recreation leader and site coordinator positions for summer programs. More information will be posted on the city’s Human Resources page. For information about programs or jobs, call NYS at 978-465-4434 or email youthservices@cityofnewburyport.com.
For more information: www.newburyportyouthservices.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.