NEWBURYPORT — While The Beacon Coalition’s 14th annual Asset Builder Awards ceremony takes place April 6, nominations are needed for worthy recipients.
With that in mind, Newburyport Youth Services, which oversees the coalition, is spreading the word.
The coalition is a community-wide partnership working to reduce high-risk behavior in local young people. Its Asset Builder Awards honor youths, adults and organizations throughout the city that support young people through their work or character.
Essex County Asset Builder Network Associate Director Tina Los said the Asset Builder Awards are a good way to acknowledge the great work being done to support young people and their families.
“A lot of the time that work goes unnoticed and this is a way to honor, acknowledge and celebrate the ways that people in our community value, empower and support our youth,” she said.
Asset Builder Award winners are nominated by community members and selected based on their ability and desire to support Newburyport’s young people.
Nominations will be accepted in the following categories: support; empowerment; positive identity; commitment to learning; positive values; constructive use of time; boundaries and expectations; as well as social competencies.
Nominations should include the name and contact information for the person being nominated, as well as a short letter or story on why they should be a winner.
Nominations can be completed online https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScRHHfpOFw-djtgjuK2wWAuqrFZS5zYJoaXTdVDpQNBvzgEsg/viewform, or emailed to youthservices@cityofnewburyport.com.
Pam Kealey, director of human resources for Newburyport Public Schools, was working as the district’s director of nutrition last year when she received the Asset Builder Award in the “support” category.
Kealey said the awards are an excellent opportunity to show support for everyone working to help the city’s youths.
“We have an incredible community in Newburyport and this allows you to see how supportive it is,” she said.
The Beacon Coalition brings together city “assets,” such as the Police Department, school district and local parents and children, to learn how best to support youths in Newburyport, according to Los.
The coalition also uses the 1990 Search Institute’s 40 Developmental Assets framework to identify a set of skills, experiences, relationships and behavior that help young people develop into successful, contributing adults.
The greater number of assets a young person has, the lower high-risk behavior they will get involved in, according to the framework.
“This is great way to connect back with the community and to continue to build the relationships that we know help youth thrive and make healthy choices,” Los said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
