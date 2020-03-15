NEWBURYPORT — Although Newburyport Youth Services has canceled programs and closed the Rec Center because of COVID-19 concerns, it is setting up a network of volunteers to help with babysitting and to run food and prescription errands for people who need them.
Late last week, Mayor Donna Holaday said NYS will be closed for two weeks and city officials will reassess the situation on a weekly basis. During this time, the NYS office will be staffed so that service and support will be available.
In a note to residents, NYS director Andrea Egmont said that, although programs are canceled, “we are proactively recruiting folks who may be willing to help our neighbors should this pandemic begin to shut down more and more services.
“We recognize that parents are concerned should schools be closed, other families concerned about providing food and basic supplies to their children and many are concerned about our elderly neighbors, the most vulnerable at this time,” she said.
“We have reached out to our staff and many are willing to babysit healthy families – should you still need to work (either home or out). If you have tried your own resources and are stuck, please let us know. No guarantees but we can try,” Egmont wrote.
The department also has created a sign up “with a few ideas of things we may need to help each other with,” she said. “For example, we have a large number of college students home for the semester who may be able to help should childcare be needed. Healthy adults willing to drop off supplies at someone’s door who is home bound.”
The cancellations include all rentals, and the department’s Asset Awards have been postponed indefinitely.
The department’s summer registration is still set to begin Tuesday, March 17 at 9 a.m. online. Staff will be available for help over the phone if needed.
While there are no guarantees, families in need of babysitting are encouraged to email youthservices@cityofnewburyport.com
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
