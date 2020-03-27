NEWBURYPORT – In an effort to create community building activities through virtual outlets, Newburyport Youth Services recently put out the call for talent show videos and today at 5 p.m. that talent goes live on local cable channel 9.
Andrea Egmont, director of NYS, said almost "40 amazing performances" will be part of this virtual talent show, airing live today, March 27. Both NYS and Portmedia/NCM Hub will be streaming on Facebook and the show will be available to friends and family on the NCM Hub website as well.
After the premier, the show will remain accessible through NCM Hub's videos on demand.
"We wanted to create a project that could be creative and create an audience for the kids who are missing out on some of those creative activities", said Egmont. "What we love about it is that it also creates a way to shine the spotlight on our young people for the rest of the city to enjoy!"
For more about youth services, go to www.newburyportyouthservices.com.
