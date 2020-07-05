NEWBURYPORT – Newburyport Youth Services (NYS) is partnering with RAMP Education, a local educational consultancy specializing in college readiness and the college process, to offer college and high school students the chance to propose and work in summer projects with stipends under the mentorship of community members who serve as coaches.
This partnership project, Make/Do 2020!, aims to give young people from ages 13 to 24 living in Newburyport, Amesbury, Newbury, Rowley, Salisbury or Georgetown, an opportunity to work over the summer in a project that gives them a sense of purpose while offering something of value to the wider community.
NYS’s mission is based on building opportunities for youth to thrive, according to a press release. During this time, "we have seen youth struggle with missing the connections and sense of community afforded by in-person schooling," the release said.
Projects could include volunteering to help senior citizens with errands or tasks they still feel unsafe doing during the pandemic; beautifying the area by planting a new garden bed around town; or advocating for social justice by increasing awareness of inequities that exist in our community.
Youth are encouraged to think broadly about project ideas, including the development of virtual workshops, research projects, community enhancements, community service, political engagement work, and creative arts projects.
There are many ways young people can give back, and many are eager to find purpose. Tina Los, NYS’ associate director of the Essex County Asset Builder Network (ECAB), said, “The feeling of uncertainty during this time can be unnerving. This project offers an opportunity for youth to use their skills to be activists in their own community, build connections and relationships, and find a sense of personal power.”
John Giordano of RAMP Education proposed the idea to Youth Service in response to the disruptions to education and summer employment caused by COVID-19 and the economic downturn.
“I saw many college and high school youth make a very difficult transition to online learning this spring, only to find that reliable summer opportunities were being put on hold by many businesses, camps, and non-profit organizations,” said Giordano in the release. “I hope that youth can benefit from an opportunity to turn their frustrations into action by making or doing something personally satisfying that creates community or addresses a community issue.”
Any young person who is interested can visit www.ECABNetwork.org to submit a proposal. Los, Giordano, and Newburyport Youth Services’ Trish Boateng will help young people develop their proposals, match them with volunteer mentors, and help youth stay on track to complete their projects by Aug. 31. Youth can request funds for supplies and a stipend for their project. As part of the program, these young people will showcase their completed projects for the wider community.
NYS encourages community members to donate to friendsofnys.org. Half of the funds for the Make/Do 2020! projects will come from the ECAB Network, Peter and Elizabeth Tower Foundation grant, which has made money available to help communities cope with COVID-19 related needs.
Community members can also volunteer to be community coaches to provide experience, guidance and oversight to a youth’s project if you have expertise in a field, or if you are in need of any services (grocery shopping, errands, gardening, etc.) and could benefit from being paired with a youth who wants to give back. Visit www.ECABNetwork.org to fill out an application.
For more information on Make/Do 2020!, to submit a youth project proposal, visit www.ECABNetwork.org or contact Tina Los at 978-992-1671 or tlos@ecabnetwork.org. For more information on the work of RAMP Education, contact John Giordano at jgiordano@rampeducation.net or 617-870-4946.
