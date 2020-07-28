NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Youth Services will absorb the Greater Newburyport Families Club on Aug. 1, allowing the organization to host programming for families with children of all ages through high school.
Founded in 1999, the Greater Newburyport Families Club began with a handful of families and expanded to more than 600 members over the past two decades, according to a press release about the merger. The member-led organization provides support, information, and friendship for families with young children in Greater Newburyport through activities and events such as consignment sales, Dads n’ Donuts gatherings, playgroups, holiday parties, and the annual Kentucky Derby party.
Newburyport Youth Services, which provides social services and recreation programs to more than 2,000 school-aged children and their families, will now expand its offerings to serve families with babies, toddlers and preschoolers.
“The city of Newburyport has always appreciated the Mothers, now Families Club, for the services and support they have given to thousands of families over the years," said Mayor Donna Holaday in the release. "We hope to continue on this legacy of building connections and connect more through NYS and others such as our New Baby Visits through our Health Department."
“For over 20 years, the GNFC has created lifelong friendships for children and parents,” said Jessica Wright, co-president for GNFC in the release. “We are excited to have found a solution that will be so beneficial to not only the organizations, but also the entire Greater Newburyport area.”
Wright added, “The rise of social media resources for families and the COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges for the GNFC which has a long tradition of hosting in-person events for families. Restrictions on social gatherings since the late winter has made operating as a standalone, volunteer-run organization difficult and we believe that we will best serve the community in partnership with NYS.”
Newburyport Youth Services distributes two events and recreation catalogs per year for families in Greater Newburyport. Activities for babies, toddlers, preschoolers, and their families will first appear in the Fall Activity Guide, available in September.
For more information on Newburyport Youth Services, visit newburyportyouthservices.com/
