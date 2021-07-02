O'Connor Ives stepping down as chamber president  

NEWBURYPORT – Citing "pressing family commitments," Kathleen O’Connor Ives will be stepping down this month from her brief role as president of the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce Industry.
“Unanticipated and pressing family commitments require me to focus on family at this time," O’Connor Ives, a Newburyport resident and former state senator, said in a statement Thursday. "I am sincerely thankful to the Board of Directors at the chamber for their understanding and support."
O'Connor Ives began as chamber president the end of April. Nate Allard, the chamber's vice president and director of membership, will take over as interim president on July 10.
"I’ve had the opportunity to work very closely with Nate and he’s got a focused vision for the future success of the chamber," O'Connor Ives said. "I encourage businesses that are currently members of the chamber or considering joining the Chamber of Commerce to meet Nate because he’s dedicated to identifying ways to grow programming and services that are relevant and helpful to our community businesses and non-profits."
For his part, Allard said, "It was a pleasure working alongside Katy here at the chamber. Even in this short time span, she has taught me a great deal. I wish her and her family good health and happiness."
Allard started as chamber vice president in November 2020, under then-President Frank Cousins, who left in March after about three years in the position.
In the chamber press release Thursday, Allard said he would work hard to help chamber members and local businesses thrive.
"This community is my home, and I will continue to help it any way I can," he added.
Taunya Wolfe Finn, chair of the chamber Board of Directors praised the work O'Connor Ives had done in her short time with the organization.
"Family is important, and we understand such needs come first. I think it says a lot of her character to come to such a heavy-hearted decision. She jumped into the deep end, kept good things going, and started initiatives we will strive to continue. I'm confident with her expertise and how she cares about what happens in our area, she will continue to be involved with our community for years to come. We have a solid office team and engaged Board of Directors that will continue to keep working hard for our communities,” said Wolfe Finn in a statement.
O'Connor Ives said her time as president has "been busy and productive as the chamber responds to the Greater Newburyport community navigating the process of coming out of COVID."
Listing projects under way with the chamber this year, O’Connor Ives noted the 2021 Golf Classic being held at the Ferncroft Country Club on July 22, the Cruisin’ the 50s Car Show on Aug. 12, and a weekly Waterfront Movie Series starting Wednesday, July 7, at Waterfront Park. The chamber will also be hosting an in-person job fair in collaboration with Northern Essex Community College, Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School and MassHire, with a date and location to be announced.
Richard K. Lodge is editor of The Daily News. Follow him on Twitter @RichardLodge_DN.
