NEWBURYPORT — Waterfront Park and Market Square will be filled with ghosts, goblins and some adult beverages when the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry presents its first Octoberfest on Oct. 15-16.
The Chamber traditionally hosted its Fall Harvest Festival, which featured vendor booths and a scarecrow contest, each Columbus Day weekend.
But the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of the event the past two years.
Chamber President Nate Allard said he is focusing on hosting a new event this fall that offers a fresh perspective on an old favorite, while also bringing the most value to his members.
The Chamber’s new two-day Octoberfest will take place from noon to 5 p.m. each day and feature roughly 60 regional artisan vendors and family-friendly fun in Market Square.
A Rockport Brewing beer garden will be set up in Waterfront Park, where musical act Will and the Way will headline the event Saturday, Oct. 15, at roughly 3:30 p.m., while Pat Hall and Friends will do the same Sunday, Oct. 16.
“You can’t keep doing the same events over and over again,” Allard said. “We have to retool and figure out what is the most beneficial.”
Allard added that the new Octoberfest represents a Chamber dedicated to enhancing local tourism.
“Chambers have been dry and stuffy networking groups in the past and tourism is one of our main pillars. So you have to go big or go home at these types of events,” he said.
The second annual Pumpkin Palooza will be held on Inn Street that same weekend and offer plenty of activities, performances and a costume parade from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
Kristen Bonito, founder of Salisbury-based fitness studio The Mom Com, is partnering with the Chamber to bring the Pumpkin Palooza to life.
“We should have about 10 to 12 different vendors providing kid-friendly activities,” she said.
Bonito had partnered with the city’s Parks Department to present the first Pumpkin Palooza at the Bartlet Mall last year and said she wanted to focus on providing children with a good time while their parents enjoy Octoberfest.
Erin Duggan, the Chamber’s director of marketing and events, said interested vendors can contact her at eduggan@newburyportchamber.org.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.