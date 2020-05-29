NEWBURYPORT – Results of a survey sent to area businesses and nonprofits by City Hall last month to help reopen the city’s economy should be available as soon as next week, according to a city official.
Matt Coogan, Mayor Donna Holaday’s chief of staff, said out of roughly 850 surveys emailed in April, 283 businesses and 58 nonprofits responded. That represents about 2,600 employees.
“There’s a great amount of survey results,” Coogan said.
The state is in Phase 1 of a four-phase plan to reopen the economy and establish a new normal until a vaccine or treatments for COVID-19 are available. Phase 1 includes hair salons and barbershops while Phase 2, which could begin in less than three weeks, includes restaurants and nonessential retail shops.
The survey results are now in the hands of a local statistician who will tabulate and organize the data into a PowerPoint presentation to be posted on the city’s website and emailed as soon as next week, according to Coogan.
The survey was created by the new Economic Recovery and Revitalization Task Force. The task force includes officials from Holaday’s office, city councilors and the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry.
One question posed in the 20-question survey asked business owners about their greatest concern.
Fifty-two percent said it was cash flow while 22% said paying rent was their greatest concern, Coogan said. Ten percent replied it was training staff to keep themselves and customers safe once they reopened.
Other questions included whether owners believe their businesses would still be viable if current COVID-19 closure policies remain in place through the end of May. Another question asked if businesses would be in a position to reopen if closures continued until July 1.
Asked whether survey results will be released at the optimal time to help local businesses, Coogan said the city is already using raw data to assist concerned businesses and nonprofits.
“The sooner we get it out, the better,” Coogan said.
Dave Rogers is a staff reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
