NEWBURYPORT — The future of the Bartlett Mall Frog Pond project appears to be in jeopardy after City Council subgroup Committee on Community Services held onto the matter rather than moving it on to the full council after meeting earlier this week.
The decision threatens to disrupt the city’s timetable to having the project underway this fall. A lengthy delay could make the $2.79 million project more expensive, proponents argue.
The Committee on Community Services heard a 30-minute presentation regarding the matter Tuesday followed by roughly an hour of questions and answers. The meeting ended with a 2-1 vote to keep the matter in committee, with chairperson and Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley and at-large Councilor Connie Preston voting in favor. Ward 2 City Councilor Jennie Donahue voted against.
The project would see the 4-foot-deep Bartlet Mall Frog Pond encapsulated by an HDPE liner to prevent the circulation of subsoil contaminants such as arsenic, lead, phosphorus (which turns the water green) and chromium.
“Bartlett Mall is Newburyport’s original town common. It’s our most historic park in the city and it has suffered from generations of water degradation. This project will help restore the park and keep the water clean and circulating for generations to come,” Special Projects Manager Kim Turner said.
Mayor Sean Reardon’s Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said the city’s hope was to begin this project in the fall.
“The longer we wait to get council approval, the more we risk being able to do the project this year. If you say, ‘Why not now, why do we really need to do it now?’ We’re looking at costs potentially going up as it’s stretched out into the future. We’re looking at losing momentum,” Levine said.
He added: “This project has taken a long time to get off the ground. It’s taken a tremendous amount of work from both staff and consultants. We risk this not happening if it’s not done sooner.”
The work would be funded in part by a $2.5 million bond order backed by the Community Preservation Act, which matches state funding with proceeds collected through a 2% property tax surcharge. The city has also collected an additional $220,000 to completely fund the project from last year’s Community Preservation Act contributions.
The City Council unanimously approved the bond request in September but also made the release of the money contingent upon council approval of the final design.
Two days after Tuesday’s meeting, Turner gave an update regarding the city putting the project out to bid.
“We had a pre-bid site walk yesterday. We had good attendance. There were probably six different companies there that are excited to give us pricing on the project, and bids are due back this coming Thursday at 10 a.m.,” Turner said.
She said she thought Tuesday’s meeting went well despite the result.
“We felt that we answered all the questions in a clear and concise way, and felt pretty good about our responses. They opted to keep the issue in committee for the time being,” Turner said.
She shared her optimism that the city could still find a way to keep the project on schedule.
“We are still hoping that we can have a vote with full City Council on Aug. 28, but that remains to be seen if there can be another Community Services meeting scheduled to vote,” Turner said.
Asked if he had any intention of calling a meeting prior to the next city council meeting, McCauley shot down the idea.
“I do not. We were told the numbers aren’t coming in until the 24th. That means if they come in and they can review them, all of that doesn’t leave us time to be able to post a meeting prior to the 28th,” McCauley said.
He described how the meeting went from his perspective.
“There were some questions. We asked for some things as follow up, um, there were some items that were still outstanding, like planning board and some final numbers. and when we get those, we said we’d bring them back in and review them all, all in general context,” McCauley said.
Donohue, who previously voiced concerns that this issue would not leave committee, called out McCauley for impeding the project.
“I do think that Jim is not in favor and I don’t know what he’s doing. I really don’t. I just hope he does the right thing and submits his questions in a timely way and let’s get the answers from administration,” she said.
Responding to Donohue’s claim that he is against the project, McCauley called it “fake news.”
When asked to provide specific examples of clarifying questions he felt were left unanswered, McCauley declined to comment.
As of Thursday, Aug. 17, there is no set date for the next Committee on Community Services meeting.
Daily News reporter Jim Sullivan contributed to this report.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
