NEWBURY – The beaches on the Newbury portion of Plum Island may be closed if visitors can’t learn to keep their distance. In an update on the town’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic at a remotely held selectmen’s meeting on Tuesday, Emergency Management Director Michael Reilly, the police chief, warned that if people continue to fill the beaches on the barrier island, the resource for fresh air and exercise will have to be temporarily closed in the interest of public health and safety.
Deputy Police Chief John Lucy is overseeing the police department so Reilly can dedicate himself to his emergency management duties full time. Police continue to review beach crowding with officials in Newburyport. New Hampshire has closed its beaches and Crane Beach in Ipswich is currently only open to residents -- which leaves Plum Island as one of the few open spots of seacoast in the area, noted Reilly.
According to Ipswich Police Chief Paul A. Nikas, from Friday through Sunday, March 20-22, some 3,350 passed through the gates and used the beach. At 1700 cars, Saturday was the busiest day.
“Those car volumes represent a good summer weekend count and became a management concern for us and the (Trustees of Reservations) from a social distancing perspective,” he said, “Simply put, the number of visitors were subjecting the public and staff to an unnecessary risk of exposure.”
Since limiting beach access to residents only on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. car volumes at Crane’s are down to around 250, spread out throughout the day, with no more than 40-60 cars at any one time, Nikas noted. Access to the town-controlled portion of the beach is controlled by a police officer, stationed at a gated entrance on Argilla Road.
“The last thing we want to do is close public spaces,” said Reilly of the Newbury beach access. He encouraged people to take a walk on the beach but not to congregate or stay all day. Shorter visits will give more people a chance to safely use the resource during this difficult time, he said.
Reilly also reported that signage posted at Plum Island airport stating non-residents were not allowed on the island was incorrectly posted. “There are no plans to close Plum Island to residents only,” he said.
He said he has received lots of emails on both sides of the issue. “There's no right answer,” he said and hopes the state will soon provide some guidelines.
He praised the expertise of Health Agent Deb Rogers with whom he is working closely. He has seen no panic among residents and has been reaching out to the small business owners in town.
“I can’t say enough good things about the way the townspeople and business owners have acted," Reilly added.
In other news, Town Administrator Tracy Blais reported receiving a $5,000 grant from the Metropolitan Area Planning Council that will assist in the health department’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.
