NEWBURYPORT — Hibernating turtles plus the need for Planning Board approval could postpone the beginning of the Bartlet Mall restoration project, a city official cautioned.
The $2.79 million restoration project calls for the installation of a specialized liner to prevent phosphorus and muck from circulating in the Mall's 4-foot-deep Frog Pond and subsoil contaminants such as arsenic, chromium and lead would be removed.
The city initially hoped to begin work in September but Manager of Special Projects Kim Turner said she is still waiting for final approval from the Conservation Commission and the Planning Board to put a pumphouse at the Mall to store maintenance equipment.
"We still think we're going to put this out to bid at the end of July, early August," she said. "But that would mean work would probably begin in October."
Starting the project in October could, however, put the city up against turtle hibernation, which Turner said typically begins in the pond in late November.
"As long as we can get the project started before the turtles start hibernating, we can still do the work over the fall and the winter," she said. "But if the contractors deem they can't begin the work before the turtles start to hibernate, they will have to push it out until the spring. But that remains uncertain."
Turner added that she remains optimistic the project will be able to get through the permitting stage by late summer.
"We have gone through, I believe, three public hearings with the Conservation Commission so far and we had our first meeting with the Historical Commission advisory group (Thursday night)," she said. "They will write up an opinion on the pumphouse to the Planning Board and then we will go forward from there and hopefully have things done by the middle of July."
Parks Commissioner Ted Boretti said he, too, is not concerned.
"There are still a couple of hurdles to get over but, even if things are a little delayed, I don't think they will be so delayed as to completely derail what we're hoping to do," he said.
Boretti added that he and fellow parks commissioners are excited about getting the project underway.
"We can finally give this pond the attention that it has been due for a long, long time," he said. "Because of the deplorable state of the water quality in the Frog Pond, the Mall has become something that you drive by and don't appreciate. Once this project gets going and the water is pristine, I think people will be really surprised at how alive it will seem."
Turner said the potential delay should not affect the project's cost, which would also need approval from the City Council to release the bond, possibly in July or August.
"We ran a couple of cost checks over the last few weeks and some of the costs, we think, have gone up. But, some of the scope has also changed a bit," she said. "So, we're consciously optimistic that we're going to fall within the budget."
The state awarded the city a $303,000 grant last year to replace the Bartlet Mall play area with an all-inclusive playground. Turner said that work would go ahead on schedule either way.
"People will see the grading work and the installation of the playground there in October," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.