Officials cite pandemic for lack of public 9/11 observances

BRYAN EATON/Staff photoMembers of the Salisbury Lions Club plant flags on the town common Thursday to remember those who died in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The flags were donated by the Salisbury Chamber of Commerce. Members of Leo’s Club, a youth group of the Lions Club that promotes community service, and members of the Boys & Girls Club also helped with the planting. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many communities are not holding their traditional 9/11 ceremonies.