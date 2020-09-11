Officials cite pandemic for lack of public 9/11 observances

Local communities are not holding 9/11 ceremonies on Friday due to COVID-19.
Mayor Donna Holaday confirmed on Thursday that Newburyport has no ceremonies planned for the day because of the pandemic.
Neither Amesbury nor Salisbury will hold official 9/11 observances for what is the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on U.S. soil.
Amesbury will lower its flags to half staff, according to city Communications Director Caitlin Thayer.
Salisbury has no official ceremonies planned, according to Town Manager Neil Harrington.
