Officials cite pandemic for lack of public 9/11 observances

BRYAN EATON/Staff photoMembers of the Salisbury Lions Club plant flags on the town common Thursday to remember those who died in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The flags were donated by the Salisbury Chamber of Commerce. Members of Leo’s Club, a youth group of the Lions Club that promotes community service, and members of the Boys & Girls Club also helped with the planting. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many communities are not holding their traditional 9/11 ceremonies.

 Bryan Eaton

Local communities are not holding 9/11 ceremonies on Friday due to COVID-19.

Mayor Donna Holaday confirmed on Thursday that Newburyport has no ceremonies planned for the day because of the pandemic.

Neither Amesbury nor Salisbury will hold official 9/11 observances for what is the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on U.S. soil.

Amesbury will lower its flags to half staff, according to city Communications Director Caitlin Thayer.

 Salisbury has no official ceremonies planned, according to Town Manager Neil Harrington.

