NEWBURYPORT -- All public parking on Plum Island has been temporarily closed in a joint effort between Newburyport and Newbury to deter visitors and prevent the spread of COVID-19 that could come through people congregating on the beaches and lanes.
Mayor Donna Holaday said on Wednesday the closure was an agreement between officials in Newburyport and Newbury, and that city employees put up about 60 “no parking” signs on Wednesday.
The Newbury Police Department posted a notice on its social media accounts Wednesday notifying all non-residents that there is no parking on Plum Island, and that parking on the town’s side of the island is only open to year-round Newbury residents.
The action came after complaints last weekend about large numbers of cars visiting the island and, in some cases, parking illegally.
The department’s update said parking is closed including along Plum Island Turnpike, Sunset Drive, and the two side lots by the Plum Island bridge. The Parker River Wildlife Refuge access gate was also closed last week, blocking access to several parking lots. Earlier, the state Department of Conservation and Recreation closed parking lots at coastal beaches, which included the state's Sandy Point Reservation at the southern end of Plum Island.
The department also said all privately owned parking lots are deemed non-essential businesses and are closed. All municipal parking is designated for those with residential permits only.
Violators will be ticketed and towed at the vehicle owner’s expense, according to the Newbury police statement.
The closure came after an online petition surfaced this week calling for the temporary closure of Plum Island to everyone but residents, a response to what petitioners say is an invasion of unwanted visitors at a time when the governor is asking people to stay home. That petition garnered more than 600 signatures.
“We are asking for the Newburyport Police Department to enforce the protection of our dunes as well as the safety of our health by eliminating the ability for tourists to congregate at Plum Island Point disregarding current city and state mandates,” read the petition, found on change.org.
Holaday said the city’s police will be out to enforce the restrictions, especially this Saturday, which is forecast to have the weekend’s best weather.
“We are serious, we’re not going to have crowds and crowds of people coming to Plum Island, not social distancing and putting a lot of people at risk,” said Holaday. “Until things get better during this crisis, this is what we're going to do.”
