NEWBURY — Town officials raised concerns about contamination from the site leaking into Newbury's public water supply during a hearing Wednesday night for a proposed mixed-use development at a vacant parcel on Route 1.
The Planning Board and Select Board held a virtual hearing to discuss a permit application for a proposed new building at 3 Newburyport Turnpike.
The Select Board’s goal was to determine specifically whether or not to issue a Water Supply Protection Overlay special permit for the site of the building. The Planning Board’s agenda was to consider the application in its entirety.
The application, submitted on behalf of Bavaro Family Realty Two, LLC, is for a 15,000-square-foot, three-story building with retail space on the bottom floor and residential units on the top two floors. The plans also call for 34 parking spaces, a driveway connecting to Route 1, and a sidewalk with handicap ramps along the face of the building.
In order to qualify for a special water supply permit, “the proposed use must in no way…adversely affect the existing or potential quality or quantity of water,” explained Select Board member Alicia Greco, adding that it must “be designed to avoid substantial disturbance of the soils, topography, drainage, and vegetation.”
According to the plans, the site will have a stormwater management system, or “bio-retention area,” that will prevent runoff from seeping into nearby wetlands.
“The bio-retention area is designed to hold a 100-year storm event,” said project manager T.J. Melvin, of Millennium Engineering.
The proposed building’s lot was previously occupied by Circle Finishing Inc., a metal plating facility, before a devastating fire in 1992 left the site abandoned. During the fire, hazardous materials seeped into the area.
In 2017, a Licensed Site Professional (LSP) found that the site posed no significant health risks, but that there were still some mild hazards to the environment due to high levels of contaminants in soil and groundwater.
The building is located on property that is split between Newbury and Newburyport, and would be serviced by Newburyport’s water and sewage systems. Newburyport officials have already requested a third-party review to confirm that contamination from the site won’t enter the water system. Newbury officials are considering requesting their own third-party review of the issue.
The meeting lasted about an hour, and there were no questions from the public. Officials agreed that the next step will be to conduct another hearing with the LSP who reviewed the site.
The Select Board and Planning Board agreed to continue the public hearing Jan. 12 at 7:15 p.m.
