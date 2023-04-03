NEWBURYPORT — The 400-foot-long Delaware dredger is gobbling up sand at such a prodigious pace that most of the Plum Island replenishment project could be over by the end of the week, according to local and state officials.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been working with Norfolk Dredging Company on the final stages of a $9 million project to dredge 226,000 cubic yards of sand from the Newburyport and Salisbury sides of the Merrimack River.
The dredged sand will then be plopped on the beach at Plum Island's Reservation Terrace, where a vacant home on 73rd Street was badly damaged during a Christmas weekend storm, and sculpted into a new beach area.
The Virginia-based company is working as a subcontractor on the project, after New York-based, H&L Contracting was unable to get the job done with its 200-foot dredger Oyster Bay over the winter.
Norfolk Dredging Company brought in the Delaware to complete the job about two weeks ago and Harbormaster Paul Hogg said the new vessel should be finished sucking up the sand either Monday or Tuesday.
"They will still have all of their cleanup to do and then they will have to make sure that their surveys are good and it's all dredged to depth," he said. "Then they will start breaking down all the piping and cleaning up the parking lot."
State Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, said the dredged sand has been quickly moved on to the beach at Reservation Terrace where crews stand ready with Earth moving equipment.
"It's very gratifying to see such a large amount of sand being used productivity," he said.
Tarr also confirmed that the Delaware is close to completing the dredge.
"Of course, things can change, in terms of weather and whatnot. But, the end of the week is a very realistic time frame," he said. "I'm very enthused about this, especially in light of all the delays that we've experienced on this project for the past two years."
Hogg added he expects to see Norfolk Dredging Company in the area for at least the next week, "buttoning up," the project.
"Norfolk Dredging has been a real pleasure to work with," he said.
Hogg added that the contractor removed the No. 3 navigation buoy, located on the southern side of Plum Island, to get it out of the Delaware's way recently and he is letting mariners know about it.
A total of 22 navigational buoys are located along the harbor and Hogg said he expects to have No. 3 back where it belongs within the next week.
"That buoy isn't in the water right now, it's actually sitting in the parking lot at my office," he said. "So, if anybody's going out fishing and navigating and using the Cashman Park docks, just be aware that there is a buoy missing."
