Officials encouraged, cautious about lifting COVID-19 restrictions

Local officials are encouraged but proceeding cautiously with news that all COVID-19 restrictions – including the mask mandate – will be lifted by the state May 29.
“It’s exciting,” Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday said Tuesday, noting that this means events such as Yankee Homecoming can have fireworks and function a lot more like they traditionally would. “But it also comes up with other challenges.”
With masks, for example, some people are ready to rip them off, while others aren’t so sure, the mayor said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week that fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks indoors or outdoors in most situations. On Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker said the state will open up – with some precautions – May 29.
Masks will still be required in schools, health care settings and on public transit.
Restaurants and businesses may require masks in their establishments, if they so choose, Holaday said.
Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove said her administration will suggest that people who are not vaccinated and those who aren’t feeling well continue to wear face masks.
“Businesses can make their own decisions but we are looking forward to seeing some smiling faces this summer,” Gove said Tuesday. “I am thrilled. This feels a bit like a finish line that we never knew we were striving for. But it is a relief and it is very rewarding to see the end of all of the work that has gone into this with so many people involved in making it possible.”
Across the state, the future of public meetings is up for debate as well.
With gathering restrictions about to be lifted, Holaday said, “What does that mean? Does that mean that all of the 30-plus boards and commissions I have are all going to come back and meet in person? I’m not sure they are all ready to do that just like that.”
Though the goal is to bring most meetings back to in-person settings, a lot of people also recognize the advantage of having some type of remote access for the general public.
“There have been so few positives these past 14 months, but one has been the increased participation,” Holaday said.
With busy parents and other community members able to participate remotely during the pandemic, public meetings have gone from having just a few people in attendance to “40, 50, sometimes 60 people,” she said.
With emergency orders lifted, there are also questions about what this means for outdoor dining and alcohol laws.
Newburyport has an ordinance in the works, but the state Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission may also need to take a closer look at its rules.
Holaday said these are discussions that local and state officials will need to have over the next few weeks.
Gove’s administration worked alongside restaurant owners to create small parklets for outdoor dining on city sidewalks and streets last summer. The mayor said she intends to keep that going this year.
“We worked in a really quick manner to set up those parklets and spaces over the course of last year,” Gove said. “We are planning to keep them throughout this summer and we are working now on more permanent plans for next summer.”
Gove took part in a conference call with Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito on Tuesday, letting the state know the new freedoms could negatively affect the liquor licensing of some of Amesbury’s improvised dining spaces.
“We are going to continue to work on that and find ways to make sure that the businesses can still use those spaces as effectively as possible,” Gove said. “Then, we will be able to leave them in place.”
Kathleen O’Connor Ives, the new president of the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said the chamber’s board of directors is expected to meet Friday, the day after the Newburyport Board of Health discusses whether the city will follow suit with the state’s lifting of COVID-19 restrictions May 29.
“The chamber wants to learn whether the city will replicate the state standards as a first step,” O’Connor Ives said.
Once that takes place, the chamber will touch base with members to help them prepare for the new standards, she added.
Whether Newburyport businesses will be ready to meet increased demand if, and when, the city relaxes all COVID-19 restrictions, is another matter.
Local restaurants are scrambling to fill positions left vacant by plummeting sales and outright closures during the pandemic’s apex, with O’Connor Ives calling it “an identified challenge.”
“It’s a definite need,” O’Connor Ives said, “there are more openings than folks filling them. It’s going to be a challenge for restaurants to transition so quickly.”
In announcing the lifting of restrictions Monday, the governor said, “We have gotten to this point because we followed the science, and the people of Massachusetts did the hard work and made the sacrifices. We are now prepared and protected, and we can move forward together.”
He said that as of June 15, he will rescind the state of emergency he signed March 10, 2020, giving himself unilateral powers to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Baker said the state will not require businesses to lift their own restrictions on face coverings, and he noted some may choose to keep mask requirements in place.
“We encourage them to do whatever works for them, for their employees and for their customers,” he said.
Daily News reporters Heather Alterisio, Dave Rogers, Jim Sullivan and Statehouse reporter Christian Wade contributed to this report.
