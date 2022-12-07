SALISBURY — Senators, local officials, and more gathered at the Salisbury Beach Partnership’s historic carousel pavilion last Friday to celebrate a recently awarded grant and to go on an informal tour of the site.
The nonprofit organization launched the Campaign for the Historic Carousel in 2019 with the goal of raising $4.2 million to purchase a 1909 hand-carved Looff-Mangels carousel and build a year-round octagonal pavilion at 7 Broadway for its new home. Partnership president Wayne Capolupo said the effort has been going on longer than the current campaign.
“The Salisbury Beach Partnership for the past 15 years has been working towards getting a historic carousel brought back to the beachfront area to anchor our wonderful destination,” Capolupo said. “This building is the culmination of all of those efforts, and we’re expecting this to be online and open to the public sometime in the late spring of this upcoming year.”
Salisbury Beach Partnership initially set out to bring the 1890s Looff-Mangels Broadway Flying Horses Carousel back to the beach center following its sale and removal in the 1970s, but it turned out that the carousel was no longer intact.
The partnership was awarded a $250,000 grant from Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism, which has been put toward the carousel project. State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, and State Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, were in attendance to speak about the pavilion and tour the facility. The facility is complete structurally on the inside, with the most of the remaining work including furnishing and finishing up outside construction.
DiZoglio, who was elected state auditor in November, spoke about how popular an issue the pavilion has been.
“This was one of the things that on social media got the most hits. Everybody was so excited about the fact that we were looking to bring back the carousel, because everybody had such nostalgia for their childhood positive memories that they made here at Salisbury Beach,” DiZoglio said. “Those lasting memories, those moments they’ll remember forever and talk about doing that. and I’ve never seen my district so excited, the whole area, not just Salisbury, the whole area.”
She spoke to her own memories of coming to the beach in her youth.
“I have to say that growing up as a Methuen kid, coming up to Salisbury Beach was the thrill of the season,” DiZoglio said. “You got out of school and you went to Salisbury Beach on weekends or the summer vacation. Most of the Merrimack Valley and the North Shore, people from all over come to Salisbury Beach for vacations, holidays, family time, recreation time, it is such a beautiful location.”
Tarr emphasized how none of this would have been possible without the effort of the local community.
“Over the last couple years there’s been focused, productive, energized leadership about making sure not only that this area has been as important as ever to us, but it marches forward toward being even better than it was before, and that’s what is happening here today,” he said. “The Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism and Executive Director (Keiko Matsudo) Orrall understood that leadership, understood the contributions that have been made. The Capolupo family for instance, donating this land so that we could have this remarkable building. These kind investments come when people in state government see action on the ground and leadership locally and a cause that can be invested in because that cause has been built and supported by people that care about it.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.