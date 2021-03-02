MERRIMAC -- Strong wind gusts knocked out power to half the town Tuesday morning – including the Dr. Frederick N. Sweetsir Elementary School – causing damage from downed tree limbs and power lines.
The Merrimac Fire Department, Municipal Light Department and Pentucket Regional School District report that gusty winds have caused power outages and property damage in town today.
The Merrimac Fire Department and Municipal Light Department worked to restore power after an estimated 50% of the town lost electrical service, according to a press release from town officials.
Merrimac received mutual aid from the Middleton Electric Light Department and the Groveland Municipal Light Department. Power outages began being reported in town at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The Merrimac Police Department and Department of Public Works also responded to various reports of damage and outages caused by high winds.
"We appreciate our community's patience and understanding as we work to address these power outages and we will continue to provide updates as needed," Fire Chief Larry Fisher said in the release.
North Shore Community Mobile Home Park was one of the areas hit by the outages.
The Municipal Light Department was among those initially affected by the outages and its power was restored at around noon, although the department's phones were temporarily down.
Several homes were damaged by downed trees this morning including a mobile home on Wendy Way that sustained significant damage and is now uninhabitable.
No injuries were reported as of Tuesday afternoon.
Pentucket Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said the Sweetsir Elementary School lost electricity and heat due to a power outage about 9:40 a.m., caused by a tree on Church Street that fell.
Parents and guardians were notified they could pick students at the Sweetsir School before 11 a.m. Remaining students were bused to the Donaghue Elementary School, which was not impacted by the power outages.
The district decided to move students due to the frigid temperatures on Tuesday, and did not bus students directly home Tuesday morning because many parents and guardians were working and might not have been home to receive their student.
