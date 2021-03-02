MERRIMAC — Strong wind gusts knocked out power to half the town Tuesday morning – including Dr. Frederick N. Sweetsir Elementary School – causing damage from downed tree limbs and power lines.
The Merrimac Fire Department, Municipal Light Department and Pentucket Regional School District reported that gusty winds caused power outages and property damage in town.
The Fire Department and Municipal Light Department worked to restore power after an estimated 50% of the town lost electrical service, according to a press release from town officials.
Merrimac received mutual aid from the Middleton Electric Light Department and the Groveland Municipal Light Department. Power outages began being reported in town at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The Merrimac Police Department and Department of Public Works also responded to various reports of damage and outages caused by high winds.
"We appreciate our community's patience and understanding as we work to address these power outages and we will continue to provide updates as needed," Fire Chief Larry Fisher said in the release.
North Shore Community Mobile Home Park was one of the areas hit by the outages.
The Municipal Light Department was among those initially affected by the outages and its power was restored about noon, although the department's phones were temporarily down.
Several homes were damaged by downed trees, including a mobile home on Wendy Way that sustained significant damage and is now uninhabitable.
No injuries were reported as of Tuesday afternoon.
Pentucket Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said Sweetsir Elementary School lost electricity and heat due to a power outage about 9:40 a.m. caused by a tree on Church Street that fell.
Parents and guardians were notified they could pick students at the Sweetsir before 11 a.m. Remaining students were bused to Donaghue Elementary School, which was not affected by the power outages.
The district decided to move students due to the frigid temperatures Tuesday and did not bus students directly home Tuesday morning because many parents and guardians were working and might not have been home to receive their student.
