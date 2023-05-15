WEST NEWBURY — While what caused the strange odor coming from a seventh-grade science lab at Pentucket Regional Middle/High School a few weeks ago remains a mystery, officials are stressing the new building is safe.
Four students were sent to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries on May 1, while 42 others were treated on the scene after first responders from Merrimac, Groveland, Amesbury, Georgetown and West Newbury hurried to the Main Street campus. As a precaution, the building was evacuated and school canceled for the rest of the day.
The West Newbury Fire Department reported later that day the odor was caused by a leaking rooftop HVAC unit and the state fire marshal’s Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Division also inspected the building.
Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said Monday a rooftop air handler unit was inspected and sealed from future water penetration and some wet and dirty air filters were removed. The new $146.3 million building was fully ventilated before students returned the next day.
Workers also found a dirty air conditioning filter that had plenty of moisture on it, which Bartholomew said might have been the source of some of the smells.
"The fresh air gets pulled through those systems. But they are all functioning and not missing refrigerant, which kind of puts us in a situation of wondering what happened," he said.
Bartholomew also said Norwood-based Vertex Companies tested the building's air quality from May 5-8 and found no levels of any concerning substances (including hydrogen sulfide, formaldehyde, volatile organic compounds, ammonia and carbon monoxide).
Naturally occurring carbon dioxide levels were detected but well within state and federal guidelines during the tests but the superintendent said no definitive explanation for the incident has been discovered.
"What caused it is a mystery. We'll know more when the report is done. But it could be months," Bartholomew said, adding he still felt confident about the indoor air quality.
West Newbury Fire/Police Chief Michael Dwyer said he made sure to check with the Hazardous Materials Team to rule out any nefarious action behind the incident.
"They indicated that they didn't have anything to go on that pointed in that direction," he said. "A lot of kids left their bags behind during the evacuation and their meters certainly would have zeroed in on any bags that had any sort of residual odor on them."
School Resource Officer Manny Terrero also performed a follow-up investigation with the middle and high school administrations.
"There's nothing that we could point to that indicated it was caused by an individual," Dwyer said. "They reviewed all of the security calls and rewound the day to see if there was anything that could have pointed to any sort of human-made release. I know a lot of school districts have dealt with pepper spray being deployed in schools but that is such an irritant that it would have been known immediately. We would have quickly known that was the issue, if it were the case."
Bartholomew went on to say the new building only has a certain amount of rooms and systems that use refrigerant, like the technology classrooms that house servers and the water coolers.
"It was a refrigerant and we only have a handful of things that run on refrigerant," he said. "But everything is fully operational and has not lost any refrigerant. You have new refrigerators in there but leaky refrigerant would have an oily base to it. If you had refrigerant missing from the water bubblers, it would be running all the time. But there are no stains and nothing anywhere. So, we can't determine exactly what what it was without knowing exactly what they were picking up."
Dwyer said he would have liked to offer more information to the public.
"We wish we had a more definitive answer and the superintendent and I feel the same way," he said. "I'm confident that Vertex handled the air quality testing well and I'm confident with the results. We're going to continue to monitor the building as we go through these four seasons of New England."
