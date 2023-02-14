AMESBURY — The fruits of countless hours of training were on display from both law enforcement and school staff during a suspected swatting incident at Amesbury High School on Monday.
Amesbury Police Chief Craig Bailey told The Daily News that a call came to his department from a regional dispatch center about a man with a possible firearm at the high school, with the sound of shots being fired in the background, at approximately 11:42 a.m. on Monday.
The school was put into an immediate lockdown while the entire dayshift headed to the Highland Street building.
Amesbury police called for a regional response that saw officers from the Newburyport, Salisbury and Merrimac police departments as well as Massachusetts State Police and the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council respond to the high school.
A “swatting” incident typically occurs when a person falsely calls in an emergency, such as an armed person, to police, prompting an overwhelming response.
About 12:40 p.m., having found no evidence of shots fired or anything dangerous inside, doors at the school were ordered to be unlocked to return to normal school operations, Bailey said.
School Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews expressed her gratitude for how law enforcement responded.
“I think the response from law enforcement and supporting agencies was absolutely incredible, both from the speed of response to the thoroughness of the investigation and securing of buildings and exteriors to communication with me, I think it was just absolutely unbelievable,” she said.
Bailey echoed McAndrews’ praise for how the situation was handled.
“I was incredibly proud of the relationships that we have built up with the school department and incredibly proud of my surrounding partners in the law enforcement community,” he said. “They just came, it’s almost as if we didn’t even have to ask, they heard it come over the radio and they already started coming, which is a great feeling.”
He said because they do not deal with these types of calls on a day-to-day basis, they had to revert to their training.
“The amount of that we’ve done over the past year and a half through both alert and what we call standard response protocol was instrumental,” Bailey said.
He said with the many law enforcement agencies responding to the school, it was a bit “chaotic at first” but that soon changed.
“As additional resources came in, we set up what we call a staging area, and we were able to get all our additional law enforcement resources to the staging area so we could utilize officers and resources from the staging area. Going back to the training, it worked how we are trained,” Bailey said.
McAndrews said students have shown a strong level of resilience since the incident.
“I think yesterday was very difficult for them and for all, but I think they have put one foot in front of the other and returned to school and are trying to move on with their regular days,” McAndrews said.
She said that in the last year, the district has really embraced standard response protocol training, as mentioned by Bailey. She explained the important work done by the Amesbury School Support Empowerment Team in keeping the district prepared for situations such as the one Monday.
“We meet monthly to talk about how these community agencies, whether it be police, fire, Pettengill (House), the mayor’s office, how they can support the schools,” McAndrews said. “And I think the work that we’ve done in that group with the prescriptive trainings with our police departments from a hold, to a secure, to lockdowns, it was vital for us knowing what to do yesterday.”
“I think our students and our staff responded absolutely appropriately and knew what they needed to do,” she added.
In a statement to The Daily News, Principal Danielle Ricci shared many of the same sentiments as McAndrews and Bailey while mentioning the resources available to students in the aftermath.
“I am thankful the threat was unfounded and that our school community is safe. We recognize that the incident was very scary, and we have counselors available for anyone who may need additional support as we process yesterday’s events,” Ricci said.
Schools across Massachusetts have faced similar issues to start the week, with one of the latest being Haverhill High School. The Haverhill Police Department posted on its official Facebook page that it responded to a similar swatting call Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.
Daily News reporter Jim Sullivan contributed to this report.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
