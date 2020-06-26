Officials say dead pogies are normal occurrence in Merrimack River

NEWBURYPORT — Dead fish are popping up all along the riverfront but the city's harbormaster and the state Division of Marine Fisheries say it's all part of nature's plan.
Paul Hogg, Newburyport harbormaster, said Thursday the small casualties are schooling menhaden, often called pogies.
"They are essentially a bait fish," Hogg said. "They were here last year and the year before. They came into the river years and years ago and they used to come into the river all of the time. They didn't come into the river last year. They came in a little bit, but not in these massive schools that they are in right now."
According to Hogg, the pogies came to Newburyport in large numbers a few years ago.
"That's when all of the sharks and the whales were sticking close to the river," Hogg said. "That's because they were eating the pogies, right off the beach."
This week, at least one natural kill of menhaden and other species has been documented along the Merrimack River in Amesbury, according to a press release from the state Division of Marine Fisheries.
"Dead menhaden have been noted along the shoreline and being carried by the current all the way to the mouth of the river," the DMF said. Marine Fisheries biologists investigated the die-off and "determined that human interaction is not responsible for this mortality."
"When large schools of fish enter warm-water estuaries and rivers in large numbers during the summer months they can locally deplete the water’s dissolved oxygen, making survival impossible," the state officials said. "Warmer surface temperatures and reduced water flow exacerbate this drop in dissolved oxygen, unfortunately causing the suffocation of fish in the immediate area."
Hogg said there are lots of pogies visible off the wharf in Newburyport where his office is located.
"There are schools and schools of them splashing outside in front of the office, all day long," he said. "You can almost walk across the river on them when you see them, there are so many of them. They are stacked up on top of each other, they are so thick."
He cited information from the Division of Marine Fisheries that warmer water temperatures in the river that can lead to an abundance of fish and at low tide, the oxygen becomes depleted.
"I'm not scientist but that is what we understand it to be," Hogg said. "A lack of oxygen essentially kills them off. That is why they are dying. Sometimes they die off. In this particular situation, when a massive school gets out there you have the ones that get stuck up in the front. They can't breathe and run out of oxygen and die off."
According to the Merrimack River Watershed Council, a combined sewage overflow discharge was triggered after a rainstorm moved through Lowell on Sunday afternoon. But Hogg said he does not believe that CSOs are leading to the dead pogies.
"There apparently haven't been many CSO activations and this (die-off) is still occurring," Hogg said. "The last CSO was rather small compared to what we had last spring. This is happening in Boston Harbor right now too. They are all schooled up and they are finding thousands of dead pogies and it happens in a lot of other rivers."
The DMF release said, "Die-offs of this nature are a natural phenomenon that can be observed during these times of increased menhaden population density."
"This particular situation is common and it happened years and years and years ago," Hogg said. "There are also a lot of pogies around. They are out on the oceanfront and on the beachfront. Anytime you get this massive number of pogies, there is only so much water to go around."
The DMF encourage residents who view die-offs to report the location and take photos for further investigation. Die-off reports can be sent to marine.fish@mass.gov or called into our main office lines.
