NEWBURYPORT – The mayor and members of the Resiliency Committee will present a Climate Resiliency Report to the public at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, in a Zoom webinar.
The new Climate Resiliency Plan, the first developed specifically for the city of Newburyport, addresses climate change and the issue of sustainability for this seaside community, a portion of which is on a barrier beach on Plum Island and much with frontage on the tidally influenced Merrimack River.
Chapters of the report address Newburyport-specific climate change hazards and vulnerabilities, and recommend adaptation strategies to ensure the city remains resilient in the face of global warming, rising sea levels and climate change implications, according to a press release from the city. These strategies include infrastructure installations and improvements, regulatory and administrative approaches, community communication and education, and mitigation through “carbon footprint” reductions.
In the release, Mayor Donna D. Holaday said she was grateful to the committee under the chair of David Chatfield and former co-chair Michael Morris "who worked diligently for several years with members of our staff and community to develop this plan. As a coastal community with a barrier island we have seen the impact of storm surge and climate change and it is critical we work collectively as a community to address these ongoing challenges.”
To watch the presentation via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85063992667
A link to connect to this meeting, information about the Resiliency Committee and a full copy of Newburyport Climate Resiliency Plan can be found here:
https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/recycling-energy-sustainability/resiliency-sustainability/events/292411
Public comment and questions will be taken at the end of the presentation. The mayor said city officials are interested in hearing what residents, businesses and other local stakeholders have to say on these issues.
For more information, contact Andrew Port, director of Planning & Development in Newburyport’s Planning Office, at aport@cityofnewburyport.com.
