MERRIMAC — The annual Old Home Days bonfire may have taken a year off but organizers are planning to set another blaze at Stevens Field next month.
Select Board member Ben Beaulieu, who is in his eighth year serving on the Old Home Days planning committee, said the three-day celebration of Merrimac will run from Friday, Aug. 11, to Sunday, Aug. 13, and will see the return of the annual bonfire that Saturday night.
“We’re looking forward to welcoming residents down to Stevens Field once again for another great festival and a great weekend,” he said. “We can’t wait to celebrate what it means to live in Merrimac with everybody.”
Drought conditions forced the planning committee to cancel the bonfire last year in lieu of a laser show that drew high praise yet lacked oomph.
“The laser show was a sufficient substitute but it obviously didn’t hold up to the traditional standards and expectations, so we’re excited to bring the bonfire back,” Beaulieu said. “We’re expecting a lot of attendees will be there to help us celebrate with it.”
Not surprisingly, the Fire Department oversees what Chief Larry Fisher called a very popular event.
“We have thousands of people who come out for that and it’s pretty significant,” he said.
Beaulieu grew up in town and said he has fond memories of the Old Home Days bonfire.
“It really is a reminiscent thing that kind of marks an end of the summer,” he said. “We hope this can serve as that sort of thing for the younger generations who’re marking their end of summer, not just for them, but for their families as well.”
On Saturday, Decorate Your Wheels begins at the public library at 10:30 a.m.
Kids and their families can prepare for the Everything on Wheels Parade at Decorate Your Wheels, which features any vehicle people can think of that’s not motorized.
“This is a time for the kids to come out and decorate their bikes and whatever they’re riding in the parade,” he said. “There will be a family environment as well as a place where kids can try to express their creativity.”
A beer garden will also be offered at Stevens Field, beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Beaulieu said Old Home Days has typically offered its beer garden on Fridays. But its popularity has prompted his committee to give it another day.
“We’ve had great reviews about the beers that were there last year and we’re excited for that,” he said.
Both beer gardens will also feature a cornhole tournament at 6 p.m.
“There’s been such a huge outpouring of people who wanted to sign up for the cornhole tournament and couldn’t get in last year,” Beaulieu said. “So we’re opening up another night for those who couldn’t make it.”
Saturday morning will see a pancake breakfast served at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 27 Church St., beginning at 8 a.m. and the Everything on Wheels Parade will start at the Municipal Light Department at 10 Main St. at 9:30 a.m.
The parade will then make its way to Stevens Field, where a bike rodeo will be held.
“We have the Police Department collaborating with the state police and they will come out and educate the kids on bike safety,” Beaulieu said.
The Old Home Days Craft Fair will be at Stevens Field on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We had about 70 vendors signed up for our craft fair last year and we’ve got just about the same amount this year,” Beaulieu said. “There should be almost 100 vendors on the field, so it should be incredible.”
An outdoor movie night will be offered at Stevens Field on Saturday at 5:30 p.m., and people will begin gathering for the bonfire at 7:30 p.m.
Fisher is also a member of the Old Home Days planning committee and said he’s happy to provide Merrimac with a special weekend all its own.
“Old Home Days is a great event as a whole and the committee works for most of the year to fill in some of the gaps so there’s something going on for most of the weekend,” he said.
The weekend will end with the traditional softball tournament at Helen R. Donaghue School beginning at 8 a.m. on Sunday.
“It’s really fun to see all these people come together and get this done, every year,” Beaulieu said.
For more information on Old Home Days, go to https://merrimacohd.com/.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.