MERRIMAC — The traditional bonfire may have been canceled but Old Home Days will go on as scheduled this weekend.
The Old Home Days bonfire on Saturday night was to cap off the annual two-day celebration of all things Merrimac.
But Old Home Days Committee Chairman Ben Beaulieu said his group decided to cancel the bonfire after the Fire Department consulted with the state Fire Marshal’s Office and the state Department of Conservation and Recreation, which advised Merrimac not to proceed with the event.
The decision comes as central and northeastern Massachusetts face Level 3 Critical Drought conditions in the wake of multiple days of 90-degree heat. The town traditionally imposes a mandatory water ban during hot summer months.
“We really don’t think the optics are right for us to ask the town to stop watering their grass while we go and put 100,000 gallons of water on a bonfire,” Beaulieu said. “We’ve done our best to make up for the bonfire in the best way that we can and we hope that people will still come out. It’s going to be a fun weekend with a lot of hard work going into it. So, we hope the community can support us in that.”
Fire Chief Larry Fisher said in a release that although he regrets the bonfire will not go up in flames this weekend, he can move forward knowing that Old Home Days organizers are taking the safest approach.
“This was a difficult decision, which we made after thoughtful consideration and collaboration with our partner agencies, and it’s one we believe to be in the best interest of our community,” Fisher said. “It’s unfortunate, but it is what we have to do to be safe and keep the town’s best interests in mind.”
Most of the Old Home Days events will take place on the Helen R. Donaghue School field Friday and Saturday.
Beaulieu and his volunteer, nonprofit organization still want to make Saturday night special. So they have called in Connecticut Lasers to put on a laser show at the field from 8 to 11 p.m.
“We’re going to have some DJ’d music with some lasers,” Beaulieu said.
He said Old Home Days will offer more live music than ever before beginning with Dodging Frogs at the Donaghue School field on Friday from 5 to 6 p.m.
Musical acts – Still On The Vine, Wayne from Maine, Speed The Plough, and Frankie Boy & The Blues Express – will also perform at the field over the weekend.
The movie “Sing 2” will be shown at the field Friday beginning at 8:30 p.m. Adults will be able to enjoy a beer garden Friday and Saturday from 5:30 to 11 p.m.
“We party in Merrimac,” Beaulieu said.
The traditional Pilgrim Church pancake breakfast will kick off at 27 Church St. on Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m.
The Merrimack Valley Concert Band will play at the field on Saturday from 9:15 to 10:45 a.m.
“They will be playing what is somewhat our opening ceremony there, kicking off the day’s events and it is great to have them,” Beaulieu said.
Saturday morning will also see the Anything on Wheels Parade, which will step off from the Merrimac Light Department, 10 W. Main St., at 9:30 a.m.
“This is mostly a kids event where anything on wheels goes, as long as it doesn’t have a motor,” Beaulieu said.
A bike rodeo will be held at the school Saturday beginning at 10 a.m., and a chicken barbecue will be held at the Merrimac fire station, 16 E. Main St., from 5 to 7 p.m.
The annual Old Home Days Craft Fair will feature more vendors than ever with more than 70 artisans and crafters at Donaghue School on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We’re going to have a lot there,” Beaulieu said.
For a complete list of Old Home Days events, go to https://merrimacohd.com/eventsschedule/.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
