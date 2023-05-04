MERRIMAC — Local sports teams can look forward to playing on the newly restored Stevens Athletic Field, thanks to help from the Jamaco River Run and the Old Man Softball League.
Over the years, local residents have come to love and count on the Locust Street field. Recently, however, the space became virtually dormant as it fell into extreme disrepair.
The baseball field was used by Pentucket and Babe Ruth teams for practices until 2015. At one point, the field was utilized for games until the conditions made it impractical.
Among the only people using the field over the past decade was the Old Man Softball League, a Tuesday night pickup league with 35 members in their 30s to 50s.
Much of the money for youth sports in Merrimac is generated through fundraising, mostly through parents and local businesses, said Jason Edic, president of the Jamaco River Run and a longtime member of the Old Man Softball League.
“It’s competitive and challenging to say the least,” Edic said. “Most of the money raised goes to equipment, uniforms and clinics, but very little can be afforded for capital projects and improvements. It’s a continuous struggle.”
The Jamaco River Run, a 5K downhill road race through Merrimac, was started in 2017 and is a volunteer-based race and charitable event that donates its proceeds to fund local capital projects and improvements for youth sports.
Since the inaugural race, volunteers have installed basketball hoops at Donaghue Elementary School, rebuilt the town softball field and sponsored youth sports clinics.
“Youth sports in Merrimac, like in any small town, are a big part of the community,” Edic said. “It brings children into a positive environment that teaches self-reliance, personal growth and teamwork, all built on a foundation of respect. I can say this with certainty because I coached youth sports here for 15 years … it’s a great town full of great people. One of the challenges with small-town youth sports programs is funding.”
Merrimac Baseball Inc. is the “steward” of the field and has had long-held plans to restore the field to its former state when funding was made available.
The organization submitted a request for proposal to Jamaco to sponsor the field’s rehabilitation. While Merrimac Baseball loved the idea, they soon realized that a full rehabilitation would cost between $10,000 and $20,000, which exceeded Jamaco’s annual proceeds even as the race continued to grow.
A call for labor was put out by Jamaco and 25 members of the Old Man’s team volunteered to help restore the field.
Over the last two Saturdays, volunteers put in 14 hours of their time to bring the field back to its original state.
Volunteers laid out and recut the field, mound and home plate on April 22. The baseball field’s original dimensions were restored, and volunteers took 11 trailer loads to the recycling center.
On April 29, 90 tons of infield mix was brought in and raked out across the field, completing the final touches needed to restore it to its former glory.
“It was great, all we did was laugh and it went exactly as planned,” Edic said. “We had a great time doing it.”
He added that Pentucket Regional High School’s junior varsity baseball team is looking forward to using the field for practices and scrimmages, and other teams may soon use it as well.
Newburyport City Marshal Mark Murray plays on the team with Edic and volunteered time to renovate the field.
“I thought it was a great thing, all of us guys stepping up for the community was great and I tip my hat to him for putting it all together,” Murray said. “I applaud him for his efforts, he did a great job getting everyone together and it was a great thing for the community.”
The Jamaco Road Race will take place June 17 at 10 a.m. beginning at 74 E. Main St. The name for the race comes from Merrimac’s history. From the 1600s through 1700s, the town was part of Amesbury and called Jamaco, Edic said.
Information and sign-ups for the race can be found at jamacoriverrun.com.
Ashlyn Giroux writes for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email her at: agiroux@newburyportnews.com
