NEWBURYPORT — The Old-New Coffeehouse returns to Congregation Ahavas Achim on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with folk duo The Lied To’s serving as master of ceremonies.
The Old-New Coffeehouse will include an open mic for performers and a 45-minute performance by The Bob Kramer Band, as well as a short set from The Lied To’s.
The Old-New Coffeehouse is an ongoing series, featuring top songwriters in the area, with a goal of fostering community and a broad spectrum of artistic expression.
Saturday marks the first in-person Old-New Coffeehouse since late 2019. After three highly successful in-person concerts, the fourth coffeehouse was slated to feature the Bob Kramer Trio on March 15, 2020 – the weekend the world shut down due to COVID-19.
The Old-New went on hiatus, and then held a virtual event via Zoom on Valentine’s Day in 2021.
“The technology was great in that it allowed us to reconnect after months of isolation,” Newburyport resident and event coordinator Susan Levine said.
“But there is nothing like being together in a room full of people sharing a musical experience,” she added. “Our mission is to create community and we are excited to be able to do that in-person again. And we are thrilled that the Bob Kramer Trio can perform their long-awaited set!”
The Bob Kramer Trio, based in Beverly, performs what has been called a unique blend of jazz, folk, rock and blues. The group’s sets feature songs that range from the blues of the Delta to the classic to the jazz of the streets to originals.
The trio consists of Bob “Colorado Bob” Kramer, a seasoned performer and multiinstrumentalist, vocalist Cynthia Keefe, and Al Foucault on vocals and bass.
The Lied To’s are Levine and Doug Kwartler, two Massachusetts-based singer-songwriters who joined forces in 2014. They just released their third CD, “The Worst Kind of New,” and have played soldout concerts at Club Passim in Cambridge and The Bluebird Cafe in Nashville.
The Old-New Coffeehouse will be held at Congregation Ahavas Achim, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport.
Open mic is from 7:30 to 8:15 p.m. with The Bob Kramer Band from 8:15 to 9 p.m. Open mic is again from 9 to 9:30 p.m. Suggested donation: $10.
To sign up for the open mic, visit www.liedtomusic.com/oldnew.
