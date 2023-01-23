NEWBURYPORT — Ringing in the new year has also come with welcoming a new pastor for Old South Presbyterian Church.
The Rev. Laurel K. Cockrill was welcomed into the church on December 1 and her first service occurred Sunday, December 4.
Cockrill has been a lifelong member of the Presbyterian Church and noted her passion for the church began as a child when she discovered her love for choir and youth ministry activities.
Originally from Oklahoma City, Okla., Cockrill’s passion for ordained ministry began at 17 as a senior in high school after her church’s ministry held the annual “Senior Sunday,” where the whole youth group leads the church service. Along with three other seniors, Cockrill led the sermon. Afterward, her pastor at the time approached her saying “I think you’re gonna take my job.”
At that point, Cockrill was intending on going to law school and becoming an attorney. Reflecting back on her experiences, she noted she always knew in the back of her mind that working in the church was what she wanted to do.
Cockrill served as a deacon and elder in her early 20’s and as a college intern for a youth group.
After studying classics at the University of Oklahoma, she earned her degree in letters, an advanced classics degree with an emphasis in history, philosophy, literature and foreign languages, specifically French and Latin.
Out of college and a newlywed, Cockrill was a middle school French teacher adding that over the years she mainly focused on raising her kids. But, as they got older she realized she should pursue her passions.
Cockrill became a certified yoga teacher in Christian yoga, specifically training other yoga teachers through the organization Holy Yoga. She has also spent time substitute teaching.
After Cockrill’s children went to high school, she decided to go to seminary. Graduating from Fuller Theological Seminary in 2018, Cockrill was awarded the Frederick Buechner Award for Excellence in Preaching.
Two years prior to receiving her degree, Cockrill solo pastored at a small congregation in Oklahoma that wanted to grow.
“That was a great experience, really what made me think I need to be a pastor of a small congregation looking for renewal and growth, which formed me as a pastor,” she said.
So far, she noted her experience at Old South has been “amazing.”
“I love these people, they are so genuine in their faith and in their relationships and are very interested in serving their community doing missional things,” Cockrill said. “They are so welcoming to my family and so welcoming to me, it’s just been amazing.”
Cockrill emphasized that her family has been loving Newburyport, taking advantage of the new central location by going skiing at Bradford and being so close to the beach for summer. Given that Oklahoma is in the middle of the plains, Cockrill said it would typically “take a day to get anywhere.”
Cockrill added that her official “installation” into Old South, a welcoming ceremony to recognize the calling of the pastor and acknowledgement of their duties, will take place on Sunday, May 7 at 4 p.m. She also invited members of the community to join Old South for their Sunday service, every Sunday at 10 a.m.
The Old South Presbyterian Church is located at 29 Federal St. in Newburyport.
