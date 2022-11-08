NEWBURYPORT — Kabria Baumgartner, a local resident and professor of history and Africana studies, will be the featured speaker to celebrate William Lloyd Garrison’s legacy at the third annual Garrison lecture on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Old South Presbyterian Church.
This free event, organized by the Friends of William Lloyd Garrison, aims to recognize Garrison around his birthday each year and consider how his legacy is still relevant today. Old South Church is at 29 Federal St. Good will offerings will be accepted at the door to support the series.
Baumgartner is a professor at Northeastern University in Boston who has spoken about her work to keep the stories of Newburyport’s Black heritage alive, drawing on her research in county archives.
She is working with Newburyport’s Office of Planning and Development to create interpretive signs to mark places where all traces of the city’s Black history have been erased.
Ten interpretive signs are planned to mark locations, including a former Black neighborhood; locations of Black-owned businesses in 19th century Newburyport; key locations recognizing Black soldiers and mariners from the city during the 18th and 19th centuries; and to recognize Black activists from the 1700s who helped form the anti-slavery movement.
Baumgartner will be the third guest speaker at the event.
In 2020, the lecture featured Kate Clifford Lawson, author of “Walk with Me,” a 2021 biography of 20th century civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer. Lawson is with Brandeis University in the women’s studies research school.
Edward Carson, director of multicultural education at The Governor’s Academy in Byfield, spoke in 2021. Carson is the author of multiple articles, journal reviews and talks on W.E.B. Du Bois.
Garrison, who was born in Newburyport in 1805, was a driving force in the 19th century abolition movement that led to the Civil War. He was one of the first to demand immediate and unconditional freedom for all slaves and published the Boston anti-slavery newspaper “The Liberator” from 1831-65. After the war, he went on to champion women’s rights and their right to vote.
The annual lecture came about after a group of Newburyport residents formed the Friends of William Lloyd Garrison to raise awareness of Garrison’s role and national prominence, his birthplace on School Street, and his relevance today.
More information about the annual Garrison lecture can be found at lecture.porthistory.com, with links to previous lectures.
This program is made possible through a Bridge Street Grant from Mass Humanities. More information can be found at Mass Humanities — Home | Democracy Demands Wisdom.
