NEWBURYPORT – Old South Church will host a Celebration of Giving this Saturday, when the church will be collecting food, clothing, and Christmas cards in front of the building on 29 Federal St. from 10 a.m. until noon.
In particular demand are mittens, socks, hand/foot warmers, and other cold-weather apparel, as well as body lotion, mouthwash, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, dish soap, Kleenex, hot chocolate, crackers, pudding, and hearty soups.
“The pandemic has created overwhelming demand among local food pantries, and our church is trying to help as much as we can,” said Sue Emmanuelson, the moderator of the Old South deacons. “We also hope this event will be a chance to greet the community — with masks and social distancing, of course — and share some holiday good will. Please come by and drop off some food, see our outdoor Christmas tree, and say hello.”
The church is also asking for Christmas cards to give to the people served through its Sunday Sandwiches ministry.
“We began Sunday Sandwiches two years ago to fill a gap,” said Nancy Burke, who runs the program. “Those who needed it could get a free meal somewhere in Newburyport every day of the week except Sunday, so we wanted to address that need."
She said the church is asking people to write Christmas cards "to give our guests a little extra love and encouragement over the holidays. They prefer to remain anonymous, so any message that conveys general good wishes or inspires a sense of hope is greatly appreciated.”
Cards can be dropped off at the church on Saturday or placed in the mail slot in the church’s front door anytime.
