Oldham named Groveland economic development director

GROVELAND -- Interim Financial Director Kevin Paicos and the Board of Selectmen have established an Economic Development, Planning and Conservation Department, and named Rebecca Oldham as its director.
The selectmen established the department on Jan. 19 to provide support services, general administration and oversight of the development and redevelopment of land within the town of Groveland, including planning, zoning, and conservation. The department will provide general interpretation and administration of zoning, the Planning Board rules and regulations relating to wetlands protection, according to a press release.
Oldham, who has served as Groveland's town planner since September 2018, was also appointed by the Board of Selectmen as the director of the Economic Development, Planning and Conservation Department on Feb. 1.
"I am really excited about this new role," Oldham said in the release. "My mission is to provide a coordinated and comprehensive approach to the town's land use management, economic development, and future objectives. ... Groveland has many assets and my goal is to promote these strengths and provide opportunity."
Oldham will direct long-range planning and the updating of the town's Master Plan, and establish planning goals and priorities and develop, recommend and implement policies and procedures in conjunction with the Planning Board. The department work directly with the Planning Board, Zoning Board, Conservation Commission, Community Preservation Committee, Elm Square Committee and Open Space and Trail Committee.
Oldham will report to the Board of Selectmen, and will be responsible for various duties including reviewing development proposals for the Planning Board, Zoning Board of Appeals and Conservation Commission as well as performing planning studies related to zoning issues and meeting with developers and citizens regarding development issues.
She will also provide support services and direction to the Conservation Commission for the management of Veasey Memorial Park, and will oversee all personnel of Veasey Memorial Park.
"Rebecca is a tremendous asset to the town of Groveland, and has been the driving force behind several significant initiatives over the past two years," Paicos said. "She has secured multiple grant awards to allow the town to better plan for its future and implement needed improvements. We're confident she will thrive in this new role and that this marks the beginning of a great chapter for the community and planning for the future of the town."
Prior to being hired as town planner, Oldham worked as the senior planner for Methuen.
She holds a bachelor's degree in political science and a master's degree in public administration, state and local government, both from Suffolk University.
