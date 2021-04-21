On Earth Day, the single biggest thing you can do

Food for thought: For most Newburyport families, food waste (aka organic waste, or just “organics”) is the largest component of household trash. Every family is different, but chances are that close to 50% of the refuse you take to the curb every week is food waste.
Keep thinking: The typical Port household produces 28 pounds of trash a week (that’s over 1,500 pounds, or three-quarters of a ton per year). When you do the math, that adds up to an annual 750-pound pile of organics per family. That’s a whole lot of leftovers.
There’s a bright side to the story, though. Those organics are not really trash. From Mother Nature’s point of view, they’re gold nuggets in disguise. Through the magic of composting, discarded food can be transformed back into the rich, black earth it came from. Every single scrap.
Composting isn’t complicated. Every Newburyport family can do it! All you need to do is to keep your food scraps separate from your other trash.
Then, you can take your pick of composting options, from easy to economical to educational. In celebration of Earth Day, the city is offering special incentives to encourage residents to explore their opportunities for composting. There’s no better time to get started.
You can subscribe to have your organics picked up weekly at the curb (just like your regular trash), drop your food waste off yourself or compost at home. More information on the options and Earth Day incentives:
Weekly organics pickup: Easiest. This is the best choice for time-crunched households and those looking to compost everything they can. And the convenience can’t be beat.
Black Earth Composting and MONA Environmental are local commercial composting companies that offer dependable curbside pickup of all your organic waste (including animal products like bones, shells and dairy) along with compostable paper products (like napkins, greasy pizza boxes and uncoated takeout containers).
Both companies offer your choice of a 13-gallon cart or a 4-gallon bin (which fits under your sink so it's perfect for apartments and small families). MONA charges $94.99 a year for weekly pickup of the 4-gallon bin and $99.99 for the 13-gallon cart. Black Earth charges $99.99 a year for weekly pickup of either size.
Earth Day incentive: The city will pay for a starter kit (cart or bin and liners) for new subscribers. (The regular price for a starter kit is up to $34.) A limited number of free starter kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit MONA or Black Earth’s website to sign up.
Organics drop-off: Most economical. The best choice for frugal folks who don’t mind the extra errand. There are Black Earth compost drop-off bins at three locations: 115 Water St., Cashman Park, and the yard waste facility on Colby Farm Road. Drop-off is free.
Compost at home: A five-star educational experience, and a rewarding choice for do-it-yourselfers and curious families. Limited to vegetable and fruit scraps only. Animal products must go in the trash or be composted by subscription.
Earth Day incentive: The city will provide a sturdy home-composting bin to Newburyport residents for a deeply discounted price of $25. Call the Recycling Sustainability Office to order.
Want to learn more about these composting options? In-person events are scheduled at the Senior Center on April 21, the yard waste facility on April 24 and the Recycling Center on May 1. Details are also available on the city’s website, www.cityofnewburyport.com. Visit the Recycling, Energy and Sustainability Department.
Composting your organics is the single greenest action your household can take. Diverting your food scraps out of the trash and back into the earth as compost will reduce your personal carbon footprint by hundreds of pounds a year, guaranteed.
The choice is yours. Give our planet a present on this Earth Day. Commit to composting!
Composting contacts:
Black Earth Composting: https://blackearthcompost.com.
MONA Environmental: https://monaenvironmental.com.
Newburyport Recycling Sustainability Office: www.cityofnewburyport.com; 978-499-0413.
Nancy Roeder is a member of the Toward Zero Waste Newburyport Committee, and composts both at home and through Black Earth. Her family’s household trash averages less than 2 pounds a week.
