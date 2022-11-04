NEWBURYPORT — Hosting a radio show was never on local resident Mary Jacobsen’s bucket list. But that all changed one day when she saw an ad in the local paper. And now, each Thursday, Jacobson is wearing headphones and speaking into a microphone as host of “The Morning Show.”
“I was at the opticians one day waiting for a new pair of glasses to be made and they had a stack of those, I think it’s called the Town Crier, you know, the free newspaper that you pick up at Market Basket, and they had a stack of them there,” Jacobsen said. “And I picked one up and there was a front page story that said, volunteer radio hosts wanted, and I picked it up and I was reading it and it just clicked.”
Jacobsen moved to Newburyport from Arlington in 2017.
“It was a retirement move,” Jacobsen said. “I’d been living in Arlington for 27 years and liked it a lot, but after I retired I just really loved Newburyport and was just thrilled to be able to find a great place here to live.”
Retirement did not last long for Jacobsen, as she took the position of volunteer radio host in 2018 and started “The Morning Show.” The show began exclusively on the Greater Newburyport Community Media radio station WJOP, but Jacobsen said that changed after the pandemic.
“It started out on the radio exclusively, and then the pandemic hit and of course the studio had to shut down initially, and then the world discovered Zoom. And Zoom made it possible to restart the morning show, this time using not only WJOP, but also adding Channel 9 and also Newburyport Community Media’s YouTube channel as well,” Jacobsen said. “It also meant that we could expand the range of people that I could interview from local people or people regionally located so that they could actually physically come to the studio, and add people who might be more distant from Newburyport.”
Jacobsen described her show as an interview show with one to two guests, with whom she discusses a wide range of topics.
“It’s just been a phenomenal opportunity for me to learn from so many people, historians, artists, activists, people who run non-profit organizations, authors, are some of my favorite guests,” Jacobsen said. “And I just have felt it’s been such a privilege and honor to be able to talk to and learn from them.”
Greater Newburyport Community Media Hub Executive Director Sarah Hayden said that Jacobsen gets final say on who is on her show.
“We’ve had people contact us requesting to be on the show, because she’s a volunteer she makes the decision about that. So I can say, ‘Okay, so and so was asking about your program,’” Hayden said. “I don’t give out her number to people. I would just give her their contact information and let them know that if she’s interested, she’ll be in touch with them.”
Hayden said the show has been a big success.
“It’s been great. I think it’s a huge community access success story,” Hayden said. “I mean, that’s what community access is about. It is people in the community sharing things that are of interest to them. So it’s great. She comes, it’s her total thing. It’s her format, it’s her questions, it’s her thing.”
Jacobsen said one of her goals is to continue to find diverse, interesting people to lend their time to come on her show for interviews. She said that it is because of Newburyport that this has all been possible.
“I’m grateful to be doing this show in Greater Newburyport, because Greater Newburyport is full of fascinating people doing impactful things. It’s full of historians and artists and activists, and so there’s never a shortage of really intriguing and generous goodhearted people in Newburyport to bring on the show,” Jacobsen said. “Newburyport is a small city with an oversized cultural footprint, I guess is how I would say it, and I love living here and I love being able to participate in and contribute to the community by doing this show.”
“The Morning Show” broadcasts on Thursday mornings at 9 a.m. on WJOP, on Channel 9 and on Newburyport Community Media’s YouTube channel.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.