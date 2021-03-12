One killed, another rescued in Seabrook house fire 

SEABROOK — A Spruce Court resident died of smoke inhalation after a fire tore through a home Wednesday about 10:15 p.m. A second person was rescued by a police officer and taken to a Boston hospital, according to the state Fire Marshal's Office.
An autopsy of the victim was conducted Thursday morning at Concord Hospital and the cause of death confirmed as smoke inhalation. The victim's identity has not been released and the fire's cause is still being investigated by local police and the Fire Marshal's Office.
The town's online assessor's database shows that 21 Spruce Court is owned by David Janvrin, who lives on Perkins Avenue. The single-story home was built in 2000 and assessed at $177,900.
On Wednesday night, a neighbor called 911 after seeing fire inside the home. Seabrook firefighters and police quickly arrived and an officer went into the home and rescued one of the residents. That person was then transported to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
The second person was declared dead at the scene and the death deemed "accidental" by the Fire Marshal's Office.
State Fire Marshal Paul Parisi reminds residents to maintain working smoke alarms, keep exits clear of debris, and have heating systems inspected and maintained on an annual basis.
Seabrook police Officer David Hersey went inside the burning building and rescued one person, according to a published report.
A phone call and email to Police Chief Brett Walker for confirmation were not immediately returned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.