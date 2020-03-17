One last cup of coffee: Diner owners, customers brace for long closure

With Monday being the last day before restaurants across the state closed as a result of the expanding COVID-19 crisis, regulars at two iconic breakfast spots stopped by to enjoy that last cup of coffee or final plate of bacon and eggs.
Around 8 a.m. Bob MacBurnie, 83, and 88-year-old Larry Twomey, both of Newburyport, were in their favorite booth at Angie’s Food and Diner on Pleasant Street. Except for two people at the counter and a man and woman in another booth, they were the only customers.
“It’s a pretty scary situation,” said Twomey, who lived through the Great Depression, the bombing of Pearl Harbor and countless natural disasters. “I haven’t seen anything like this, the shutting down of the country.”
MacBurnie said he felt worse for employees, including the waitress who had just been sent home after serving them.
“I feel bad for the people who work here,” MacBurnie said.
Save for a grill cook and owner Steve Luz, there were no more employees out on the floor. Luz said Angie’s, like many other eateries, would still offer pick-up service. He was also on the phone with delivery services about setting up that option.
“I got the news last night and we’ll be adjusting,” Luz said Monday. “It’s a little bit of a shock but I guess it’s a necessary evil to do what’s safe.”
There was little joy in Luz’s voice as he described how the coronavirus had recently decimated his business and left the future unsettled.
“You’d be a fool not to be concerned. But we’re an institution so we’ll still be here,” Luz said.
Across the Merrimack River in another gastric institution, Pat’s Diner owner Pat Archambault was chatting with Salisbury police Lt. Robert Roy and Sgt. James Leavitt, who stopped by for a to-go coffee and to perhaps check in with her.
Archambault, who took great pains to protect her actual age, said she had seen five wars and at least two health crises during her lifetime and would see this crisis through as well.
“It’ll pass,” Archambault said.
Archambault then quoted Franklin Delano Roosevelt saying the only thing she had to fear was fear itself.
“I live my dreams, not my fears,” Archambault said.
Around 8:30 a.m. there were three customers spaced evenly apart at the counter. It’s far cry from other days.
“It hurts. We’re not doing the business we should,” Archambault said, adding that she, too, will be offering take-out service as of today, March 17.
Luz said he knew business would be slow Monday at Angie’s but he wanted to make sure his regulars could stop in one more time before the ban began.
“Hopefully, we’ll get back to being Angie’s in the summer,” Luz said.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com and following him on Twitter @drogers41008.
