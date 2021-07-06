SEABROOK – Most of Interstate 95 in Seabrook was closed Tuesday afternoon after a three-vehicle crash that left one person dead, according to New Hampshire State Police.
Shortly after 1 p.m., a northbound Subaru Outback struck a second car and then crossed over the grassy median into the southbound lanes where it hit a Jeep. One person in the Jeep was killed, according to police.
Police did not immediately identify the victim.
As a result, most of the highway was closed for hours after the crash as a state police accident reconstruction team began its investigation.
With all one but one of the southbound lanes closed, vehicles clogged the highway for hours. All lanes were cleared after Exit 1, according to state police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.