NEWBURYPORT — Kathie George O’Neil has joined Newburyport Bank as vice president and senior loan officer. Her responsibilities will include developing and expanding the bank’s residential loan portfolio. She will report to Kevin Hulse, vice president and senior residential loan officer.
Prior to joining Newburyport Bank, O’Neil held diverse roles in banking, and she brings over 37 years of experience in lending to Newburyport Bank. She held senior lending roles at People’s Bank, Harbor One Bank, and Wells Fargo. She bachelor's degree in business administration from the Paul School of Business and Economics at the University of New Hampshire. She is a resident of Greenland, New Hampshire where he lives with her husband and son.
“Residential lending is becoming increasingly complex and competitive,” Hulse said. “Today we offer many, many different options and understanding them inside out is imperative. Having over 37 years of experience in lending sets Kathie apart. She doesn’t provide just loans, rather she offers financial solutions to customers. With that level of knowledge, I have no doubt she’ll be a great asset to both the bank and our customers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.