Online birding workshops offered

NEWBURYPORT – Mass Audubon’s Joppa Flats Education Center will hold two classic springtime birding workshops online.
Just in time for this spring’s bird migration, the center is offering "Warbler Workshop" and "Birding by Ear Workshop," both of which require no travel but still incorporate birding in the programs’ activities.
David Larson, Joppa’s science and education coordinator, and birding leader David Weaver will offer "Warbler Workshop" with classes Friday and also May 14.
The multipart workshop will introduce participants to the 30-plus species that breed in or pass through Massachusetts, including their vocalizations, migration patterns, nesting and foraging behavior. Conservation issues will also be discussed.
After meeting online for a lecture and birding tips, participants will bird independently and individually over several days in areas within walking distance of their homes, then gather a second time online to discuss what they observed.
Also during the height of spring migration, Joppa Flats sanctuary director David Moon will present the "Birding by Ear Workshop."
No matter where one looks for birds the ability to identify species by ear will provide a deeper understanding of the avian community.
On May 11, participants will review materials and techniques to connect bird sounds with their images. From local yards or listening out an open window on the morning of May 13, members of the group will practice what they have learned and discuss aids that will help with bird sounds.
Participants will meet for these programs via Microsoft Teams and will need a laptop with a camera, speakers and microphone, or a desktop computer with these additions.
Tablets and smartphones are possible, though difficult and would not be able to access all of the features of the Teams platform. Instructions will be sent upon registration. Birding will be done independently. All safe social-distancing practices are urged.
For more information and to register for these programs, go to www.massaudubon.org/joppaflats.
Joppa Flats Education Center, at One Plum Island Turnpike in Newburyport, is a natural history education center that is closed to protect public health during the COVID-19 outbreak. Call 978-462-9998 for information about additional programs and events, or visit the website at www.massaudubon.org.
