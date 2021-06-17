Online event to highlight Amesbury 'Front Steps' photo project    

AMESBURY – Local photographer Laura Kozlowski brought her camera to many homes during the pandemic to capture images of resiliency and humanity. Her project was supported by the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce and raised awareness and donations for Our Neighbors’ Table, the local food pantry.
John Mayer, executive director of the Amesbury Carriage Museum, is now working with Kozlowski to bring the "Front Steps" project to the Counting House window in Market Square, a move that is in line with the organization’s focus on community stories.
There will be an online event on Wednesday, June 23 at 7 p.m. to highlight the opening of this street-side exhibit where those attending can hear from the photographer, Mayer and Lindsey Haight, executor director of ONT to learn all about the project.
This project is funded in part by a Mass Cultural Council project grant.
This Zoom online event is free and open to the public. Registration is required at www.amesburycarriagemuseum.com/events.
