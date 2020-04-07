NEWBURYPORT – Practicing mindfulness in the age of COVID-19 can be a challenge for any age when one is virtually stuck inside all day and night.
But starting today at 2 p.m., and for the rest or the month, fourth- and fifth-graders at Molin Upper Elementary School will be able to participate in half-hour virtual yoga classes, courtesy of a Newbury-based studio.
Funded by the Newburyport PTO, Roots to Wings Yoga instructor Beth Houlihan will offer half-hour classes on the videoconferencing site Zoom. On Monday, Molin teachers sent a password and meeting identification number to parents. Each class can have up to 100 participants.
Yoga, according to Houlihan, is ultimately about taking care of yourself, listening to your body and achieving peace off mind — qualities people of all ages can master.
“It’s a way of practicing self-care,” she said.
Houlihan said she has been teaching yoga for fourth- and fifth-graders at Molin for about seven years and was in the middle of another cycle of yoga instruction when the coronavirus pandemic shuttered schools indefinitely.
“So I wanted to continue that from home,” Houlihan said, adding that yoga tends to reduce anxiety in youngsters.
Houlihan said teaching yoga via videoconference works well after having done so for adults via Hive streaming online classes found at the Roots to Wings Yoga website.
“It’s going really well, it’s really well-received,” Houlihan said.
Last week, she conducted her first video streaming class featuring children and said it was a huge success.
“So I was like, ‘Let’s bring this to the Molin School’ because it was very impactful,” Houlihan said.
Additional classes are scheduled for April 14, 21 and 28, all at 2 p.m. on Zoom.
Houlihan and her husband, Michael Houlihan, have run Roots to Wings Yoga for 10 years — the first five from a Byfield-based studio.
Five years ago, they moved to their current Route 1 studio. It features two rooms and 18 teachers and staff.
There are wellness teams, children programming and weekend workshops.
Dave Rogers is a staff writer for the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.