Online Literary Festival continues Sunday with Kate Bolick, Ghlee Woodworth and more  

NEWBURYPORT -- The 15th annual Newburyport Literary Festival will continue in its online format this Sunday, bringing virtual audience members a day packed with readings from accomplished writers.
The festival was originally scheduled for last weekend but was canceled in March due to concerns about COVID-19. Soon after, co-organizers Jennifer Entwistle and Vicki Hendrickson announced that it would be shifted to an online format, with nonfiction and fiction authors from around the country broadcasting events to viewers from their homes via Zoom.
Entwistle said the first day of the festival, held last Saturday, went smoothly and without technical problems, drawing between 100 and 200 viewers to each online event.
“It couldn’t have gone better,” said Entwistle. “I think it exceeded my expectations.”
And now, Entwistle said she is excited for things to pick back up again on Sunday for the festival’s second act, which will be held via Zoom from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The festival is free but registration is required for each event. Viewers will sign up for an event on the festival website ahead of time, and will then receive an email with a link to the event’s Zoom Webinar page.
The day’s events, Entwistle said, will bring Newburyport-focused material from local authors as well as more broad topics from writers broadcasting from outside the area.
“Every year we have sort of a local history track at city hall, and those events are on Sunday as well as some fiction and nonfiction events,” said Entwistle. “For people who love the Newburyport-centric events, there will be some options for them on Sunday.”
Sunday will include a reading by Kate Clifford Larson, author of “The Assassin’s Accomplice: Mary Surratt and the Plot to Kill Abraham Lincoln,” at 9 a.m.; a reading from Newburyport native and New York resident Kate Bolick, author of "March Sisters" at 1 p.m.; Newburyport’s Ghlee E. Woodworth, author of “Newburyport Clipper Heritage Trail, Volume I” at 10:30 a.m.; and a panel discussion on writing about plagues delivered by Anne Easter Smith, Newburyport-based author of “A Plague on Both Your Houses” at 3:15 p.m.
Entwistle said that with the festival’s smooth operation so far, she and Hendrickson are considering incorporating more online events into the festival’s future programming.
“Hopefully next April we'll all be in the same room as each other, but now that we’ve done this we’re talking about how we could use this platform either in another time of the year or in addition to our usual festival,” said Entwistle.
To register or to learn more, go to https://newburyportliteraryfestival.org.
The founding sponsors are Newburyport Bank and the Institution for Savings. Additional support is provided by the Massachusetts Local Cultural Councils in Newburyport, Newbury and West Newbury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.