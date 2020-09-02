NEWBURYPORT – Vapes and e-cigarettes are not harmless, yet in 2019 more than half of high school students in Massachusetts reported ever using vape products.
Newburyport Public Library hosts a virtual Zoom meeting Thursday at 6 p.m. with information on what these products are and how parents can protect their children.
While parents work to establish new routines at home and help their teens adapt, they may also be thinking about how to help their teens quit vaping or smoking. Young people are spending more time in the house and may be more stressed than usual.
Parents may especially want to encourage quitting because of evidence coming out that vaping, like smoking, harms the ability of the lungs to fight infection.
“The New Look of Nicotine Addiction: A Virtual Education Session for Parents” will be run by Ashley Hall, program manager of the Northeast Tobacco-Free Community Partnership.
Contact the library to get the Zoom link at 978-465-4428, ext. 242, or email info@newburyportpl.org.
