NEWBURYPORT — The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Greater Newburyport continues to drop, with only Salisbury reporting a single positive case in the past week.
According to numbers from the state Department of Public Health's weekly data release, the cumulative total of positive cases since the pandemic began in spring 2020 rose from 642 on June 10 to 643 on June 17. All other community numbers remained flat.
In addition, the data revealed no increases in positive COVID cases at any area assisted living centers or long-term care facilities, although some data is reported in ranges of numbers instead of a single number.
Statewide, the DPH reported 82 new positive cases in the previous 24 hours for a total of 663,048 since last spring. An additional three people died from the virus in the previous 24 hours, bringing the statewide total of confirmed COVID deaths to 17,593.
Public health data indicated there were 115 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state Thursday, including 34 in intensive care units. The average age of hospital patients with COVID was 59.
Locally, the state reported the total number of positive cases since spring 2020 for Amesbury as 1,092; Georgetown, 580; Groveland, 486; Merrimac, 391; Newbury, 318; Newburyport, 1,027; Rowley, 386; Salisbury, 643; and West Newbury, 191.
To read the latest data report from the Department of Public Health:
https://www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-response-reporting#covid-19-interactive-data-dashboard-
