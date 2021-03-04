ONT director addresses Women in Action Huddle

NEWBURYPORT – Our Neighbors’ Table Executive Director Lyndsey Haight will speak at the Women in Action Huddle of Greater Newburyport’s monthly meeting March 11 from 6 to 7 p.m.
The event, “What’s Food Got to Do With It?” will be held on Zoom. The public is invited to join in.
Paula Estey, executive director of the PEG Center for Art & Activism and founder of Women in Action Huddle of Greater Newburyport, said in a press release, “We are thrilled to hear Lyndsey update us on Our Neighbors’ Table, which is the largest food pantry in the area.
“The conversation will cover what ONT does, who they serve, and how food insecurity affects relationships, families, children, jobs and quality of life,” Estey added.
After Haight’s presentation, there will be a question-and-answer period. The meeting will also unveil new Huddle teams for members to get involved in and upcoming initiatives.
Haight has served as executive director since 2010. At a young age, she was inspired by the spirit of Mahatma Gandhi that the world provides enough for everyone and has shaped her life’s work to create strong and just communities, the press release said.
Haight has said her greatest achievement came when ONT declared Amesbury its first food-secure city in 2018. She now leads the organization toward its vision of establishing universal food access across all 12 towns of Massachusetts northeastern Essex County by 2029.
The program can be seen on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84322299209 with the meeting ID: 84322299209.
In the first quarter of 2021, the Huddle is focusing on food justice and food insecurity. The group just completed its Souper Bowl food drive for First Parish Church of Newbury, providing four carloads of canned goods — a total of 1,740 pounds and more than 2,500 items along with monetary donations totaling $1,320.
The Huddle is a support and activist group that encourages women and girls to participate in social activism and community initiatives while being supported in a friendly, loving group.
Through monthly meetings, fundraising projects, environmental actions and community service, the group works for all of humanity and the environment, according to the press release.
For more: www.paulaesteygallery.com.
