NEWBURYPORT — Guests on this Saturday’s “Local Pulse” live internet radio program include Lyndsey Haight, executive director of Our Neighbors’ Table in Amesbury. Also, John Housianitis and Jim Sperelakis from the upcoming Greek Food Festival.
Streamed from the Newburyport Daily News office on Liberty Street, Show 457 will go live exclusively at www.LocalPulseRadio.com at 9 a.m. Saturday. This, and all previous episodes, are available any time at that site and wherever you listen to podcasts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.